Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes Mike Bloomberg As Bloomberg Completes 30 Years In India, Says 'Partnership Will Boost State’s Development' |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday welcomed Bloomberg founder Mike Bloomberg to Mumbai, expressing confidence that the organisation’s continued association with the state would contribute to development initiatives across Maharashtra, including in Mumbai.

Sharing pictures and videos of his meeting with Bloomberg and attending an event marking the company’s 30 years in India, Fadnavis congratulated the entrepreneur and his team on the milestone in an X post on Monday.

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“Congratulations to Mr Michael Bloomberg and entire team on this successful journey of 30 years in India and with India! Headquartered in Mumbai and an office in Pune makes it even more special for Maharashtra. It was lovely to have you in Mumbai!” Fadnavis said. The meeting was attended by Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, investment advisor Kaustubh Dhavse and prominent industrialists.

Fadnavis On Bloomberg's Contribution To Maharashtra

Welcoming Bloomberg, a businessman and three-term former mayor of New York City, Fadnavis said Mumbai and New York shared several characteristics. He also acknowledged Bloomberg’s contribution to Maharashtra, noting that the company had completed three decades of operations in India, with the state playing an important role in its growth.

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Fadnavis highlighted that Bloomberg’s Indian headquarters is located in Mumbai, while its Pune office houses engineers and experts involved in developing Bloomberg Terminals. The company has a key presence in financial data, technology and journalism in India.

The chief minister also pointed to the partnership between the Maharashtra government and Bloomberg in areas such as road safety, health information systems, healthy cities and innovation in governance. These initiatives are being implemented in Mumbai, Pune and Nashik, he said.

Fadnavis Highlights Maharashtra’s Metro Expansion

During the interaction, Fadnavis highlighted the expansion of Mumbai’s Metro network, saying it was being scaled up from its earlier 11-km stretch to around 350 km. Nearly 100 km of Metro lines are operational, while another 70 km is planned to be commissioned by next year. The government aims to make the entire network operational by 2029-30, he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for urban transport infrastructure, Fadnavis said several cities across the country were witnessing an expansion of public transport networks. He added that Pune was also developing an extensive Metro network.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of promoting public transport in Tier-II cities, saying it could bring positive changes in people’s behaviour and urban mobility. Thanking Mike Bloomberg and his team for their support, Fadnavis expressed confidence that the association would continue to strengthen Maharashtra’s development efforts.

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