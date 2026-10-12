‘They Tried To Destroy Me’: Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider’s Wife Ritika Demands Justice As Estranged Husband Faces Assault Allegations, Issues Legal Warning

‘They Tried To Destroy Me’: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Ritika Demands Justice As Estranged Husband Faces Assault Allegations, Issues Legal Warning |

Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider’s estranged wife, Ritika Chauhan, took to social media to urge the Uttarakhand Police and SSP Dehradun to take action following the recent altercation between her husband and her brother, Raj Singh Chauhan.

Sharing a screenshot from her phone gallery, Ritika wrote, “Police has detained. Every video from everywhere...” She also expressed faith in the authorities, stating, “I fully trust Uttarakhand Police and SSP Dehradun. I want justice for me, my family and friends.”

Ritika further claimed that if action was not taken, similar incidents could happen to someone else in the future. She also clarified that she had not communicated with Anurag or his team at any point.

“They tried to destroy me mentally, physically, and emotionally,” she alleged. Ritika also claimed that Anurag’s friends were equally responsible for supporting him in the alleged actions. Warning those making what she described as false allegations against her, she wrote, “Be ready to face all the consequences in a legal term.”

Ritika later shared a screenshot of Anurag’s YouTube channel and stated that she would respond to the allegations against her soon. She also uploaded a screenshot of a fan page, alleging that those involved would have to clarify the false accusations before the cybercrime cell.

The dispute between Anurag and his estranged wife Ritika's brother, Raj, reportedly turned violent in Dehradun on October 5, 2026. According to Raj’s complaint, an argument near Yellow Hills Cafe on Haridwar Bypass Road escalated, with Anurag and his associates allegedly assaulting him with an iron object and injuring his head, chest and face. Raj also accused them of threatening him and attempting to force him into a vehicle. Following the incident, Anurag and three associates were arrested, and a case was registered at Nehru Colony police station. While the investigation is underway, Anurag has denied the allegations, claiming that he and his associates were attacked first. Ritika has since backed her brother and made allegations of mistreatment against Anurag.