YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Brother-In-Law; Estranged Wife Ritika Chauhan Shares Medical Report, Says ‘Ye Wapas Attack Karega’ - VIDEO

Bigg Boss fame and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has reportedly been booked for allegedly assaulting and strangling his brother-in-law, Raj Singh Chauhan. Anurag’s estranged wife, Ritika Chauhan, shared a series of videos and her brother’s medical report on social media. The alleged incident reportedly took place near Yellow Hills Cafe on the Haridwar-Bypass Road.

Uttarakhand Exclusive also shared a video showing Anurag sitting inside a police station with a few of his friends. According to Bhaskar English, a case has been registered against Anurag under Sections 117(2), 191(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In his complaint, Raj alleged that Anurag grabbed him by the neck and tried to take his phone, asking him to unlock it. When Anurag allegedly failed to get access to the phone, Raj claimed that he was assaulted by Anurag’s bouncers. He further alleged that he was forced under the seat of a car and attacked with an iron rod on his head, chest and face. Raj also showed alleged bite marks to the media.

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal along with his gang, ARRESTED in Dehradun for brutally assaulting his own cousin brother-in-law. A few mnths back he did a suicide drama fr views. This is wt hppns whn fame goes to ur head. Unfollow these criminals who call themselves influencers. https://t.co/xssqp6yUNb — Himalayan Hindu (@himalayanhindu) October 6, 2026

According to the allegations, Anurag also threatened Raj, claiming that he had “committed two murders”. Raj further alleged that he was threatened with a knife and a gun. The complaint reportedly names Anurag along with Abhay Chaudhary, Tapan Pandit, Dhawal Rajpurohit, Abhishek Tiger, Abhinav Srivastava, Guru Bhai and others.

However, Anurag has claimed that he was attacked first. Reacting to his statement, Ritika shared another video on social media and accused Anurag of making false claims about being threatened by her family. She also shared her brother’s medical report, highlighting the injuries he allegedly sustained during the incident.

Ritika further questioned Anurag’s claim that he was attacked first, pointing out that, according to her, he did not appear to have any visible injuries. She also accused him of allegedly mistreating her and her family in the past, saying, “Is insaan ne pehle ye cheez mere pe kari, phir apne maa-baap pe kari, mere pet Rio ko marne ki koshish kari, meri mummy pe haath uthaya, isne Abhishek Saini ke saath mera fake narrative dikhaya ki uske saath mera affair hai...”

Ritika also expressed fear that Anurag could allegedly target her and her family again. Talking about the situation, she said, “Ye wapas mere pe attack karega... meri mummy, mere bhai, wapas ye attack karne ki koshish karega.” She also shared photographs of people whom she alleged were involved in the assault on her brother Raj.