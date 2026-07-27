'Forgiven From My Side': Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider Confronts Wife Ritika's 'Best Friend' Abhishek Sahni Over Alleged Cheating & Abortion Claims | YouTube/The UK07 Rider

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel in which he was seen having a face-to-face conversation with Abhishek Sahni, the man whom he has accused of being involved with his wife, Ritika Dobhal. During the interaction, the two discussed what allegedly transpired between Abhishek and Ritika. Abhishek also assured Anurag that he would not repeat his mistake and even asked him to take legal action if he ever did.

Did Anurag Dobhal's Wife Ritika Cheat On Him With 'Best Friend' Abhishek?

During the conversation, Abhishek claimed that Ritika had lied to him about several things. Referring to the evidence he allegedly had, Anurag said, "Aapke phone mein Ritikaa ke sath shadi se Pehle kuch aisi photos aur videos thi wo intentionally aisa justify karti thi ki aap aur wo..." He also brought up a chat in which Abhishek had allegedly referred to Ritika as "tu meri bandi hai." Responding to this, Abhishek clarified, "Wo meri dost thi. Hamlog hasi Mazak karte rehte the." He further alleged that Ritika had only told him her side of the story, which he now believes was untrue. Assuring Anurag, Abhishek said, "Aaj se main use (Ritika) se zindagi mein kabhi baat nahi karunga."

Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider Confronts Wife Ritika's 'Best Friend' Abhishek Sahni |

Was Ritika Planning To Get An Abortion?

Anurag also questioned Abhishek about Ritika's alleged abortion plans. He asked, "Abortion wali baat ko le ke baat karte hain, kya hui thi baat." In response, Abhishek claimed that Ritika's mother wanted her to undergo an abortion.

Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider Confronts Wife Ritika's 'Best Friend' Abhishek Sahni | YouTube/The UK07 Rider

Towards the end of the video, Abhishek assured Anurag that he would not stay in touch with either Ritika or her family. He further added, "Agaar maine contact rakha to jo bhi bolein, case karna hai... jo bhi karna hai. Jo bhi saza denge." Responding to this, Anurag said that he was no one to punish him. The YouTuber added that he had forgiven Abhishek and urged him not to repeat the same mistake with any other woman. Anurag also said that Abhishek would understand his pain when he has a daughter of his own. The video ended with Anurag telling Abhishek, "Forgiven from my side."