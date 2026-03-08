Anurag Dobhal Accident: UK07 Rider In ICU After Suicide Attempt While Driving, Manager Requests Fans To Pray For Him

Photo Via Instagram

In a shocking turn of events, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, allegedly livestreamed himself driving at over 150 kmph and was injured after his car crashed into a divider while attempting suicide. Fighting back tears during the livestream, he was heard telling his mother that he needed love from her but never received it. The incident occurred on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway.

Anurag Dobhal In ICU After Car Crash

Following the accident, Anurag was rushed to a nearby hospital. His manager, Rohit Panday, later issued a statement about his health, revealing that the YouTuber is currently in the ICU and urging fans to pray for his recovery. Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday, March 8, he wrote, "He has been moved to another hospital, currently in ICU and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors & everyone else."

Rohit also expressed gratitude to the people and fans who helped him locate Anurag. "Got help for him aap log bhagwan ho sach mai. Yehi kamaya hai UK bhai ne aap nahi hote toh kya hota, jitna aap fans ko thankyou kahun kam hai Kuch ho nahi denge bhai ko mera promise hai aapse, again thankyou, log kehte hain social media followers real nahi hote woh 4-5 bachhon ne dikha diya ki REAL HOTEY HAIN," he added.

Famous moto vlogger Anurag Dobhal recently posted a 2-hour video claiming his parents took control of his wealth and that his newly married life has been ruined, saying he is going through depression.



Now in a livestream, he was seen driving rashly, aggressively turning the… pic.twitter.com/94vCRY2g19 — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) March 7, 2026

Another video showed Anurag crying in pain while bystanders helped pull him out of the crashed vehicle.

UK 07 aka Anurag Dobhal is Safe Now 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KshxIygvO7 — Rahul Patel (@rahulpatel729) March 7, 2026

During livestream on Instagram, Dobhal was heard saying, "Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give me love," before speeding up his car and adding, "Let’s go for the final drive." Moments before the video ended abruptly, he was heard saying, "Himmat thi lekin ab log hi nahi bache. Kisko phone karu?"

Anurag's accident comes days after he recently alleged that he was mentally harassed by his family due to his inter-caste marriage.