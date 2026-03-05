'Mere Maut Ke Zimmedar...': YouTuber & Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal Says He Is In Depression, Claims His Family Tortured Him

Anurag Dobhal | YouTube

Anurag Dobhal, one of the most famous YouTubers and Bigg Boss 17 contestant, shocked his fans by sharing a video of more than 2 hours on YouTube, in which she has shared his real-life story. In the video, Dobhal is seen distressed, and he says that the way life has taken a turn he never expected it.

In the video, the YouTuber revealed that when he was 14 years old, he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Later, he faced pressure of studies from his family. Dobhal also revealed how he met his wife Ritika through social media, and went against his parents to get married to her.

The YouTuber has claimed that a few days before his marriage, his parents said they won't attend it, and he was left alone to manage the entire wedding. He said, "Mere se haath judwayege, pair padhwaayege. Mere se sorry bulwaya gaya saare relatives ke saamne. Papa aur mumma ne iss level tak torture kiya ki bola ki naa hum khush rahenge naa tujhe khush rehne denge." He revealed that his parents weren't happy as it was an inter-caste marriage. Dobhal further claimed that he also attempted suicide.

In the video, Anurag said, "Mere maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do anything. I am under a lot of depression. Mujhe samajh nahi aaraha kaise yeh feeling eliminate karoon. Iss video ke baad shayad main gayab hojaaunga. Main bus sona chahta hoon. 5 din se kuch khaaya nahi hai, dimaag ekdum khatam hogaya hai."

The YouTuber also revealed that his wife has left him. He alleged that his brother Kalam took everything from him, including his properties and dogs.

At the end of the video, he has shared a last message claiming that after he is gone his family might say many things about him, and also lie, but he wasn't wrong. He also told his wife Ritika that she had been influenced by other people, and didn't trust him. Anurag said that he loved his child, and he was his only hope. He adressed the message to Ritika and stated that after he is gone she should stand up for him and their child, and speak the truth.