Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal Reaches Lucknow Hospital To Help Mother Of Ailing Fan (Video)

Anurag Dobhal, known for his massive popularity across various social media handles came to the limelight even further post his stint on Bigg Boss 17 last year. While the popular creator had a fallout with the makers of the show eventually, Anurag, who enjoys a massive fan base is known for his generosity towards the needy.

In a recent video shared by the popular creator, he is seen revealing about a boy who has been seeking medical aid for his ailing mother. Anurag reveals coming across the boy through Instagram reels. The Bigg Boss 17 fame, who was in Lucknow for an event during that time, travelled to the hospital to meet the boy and his ailing mother, who has been in a critical condition for quite some time now. He is then seen handing over cash to the boy as he helps him. By the end of the video, the Bigg Boss 17 fame then urges his fans and followers to help the boy in need by providing his UPI QR code.

As soon as Anurag dropped this reel, fans of the popular creator heaped praises on him for his kind gesture.

For the uninformed, Anurag, known as UK rider popularly, had a fallout with fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui during his stint on the show.