Anurag Dobhal DENIES Being Attacked By Munawar Faruqui's Fans, Bigg Boss 17 Fame Reveals Actual Truth

A video of Anurag Dobhal panicking as he sits in his car and asks his driver to just drive quick took the internet by storm yesterday. A few speculations suggested that Anurag was attacked by Munawar Faruqui's fans on his way to Yamunanagar. However, the popular Youtuber has now finally opened up on the entire incident.

Talking to News 18 about the same, Anurag has issued a clarification and has stated that he was not attacked by Munawar's fans but was mobbed by his own fans on his way to Yamunanagar. He also revealed how the police had to intervene and clear the mob.

Addressing the same, Anurag said, ''There was an event in Yamunanagar and we were almost 1km far from the venue. The meet-up was related to a social cause, basically promoting road safety. Also, there were giveaways from All India Riders and fans jammed and blocked the entire highway. Police were in our scot and they came and cleared all the mob after a lot of struggle.”

For those unaware, Anurag and Munawar both participated in Bigg Boss 17 last year. However, the two did not get along well on the show and Anurag was later on evicted by Munawar Faruqui. Anurag has time and again challenged Munawar for a boxing match, but the standup comedian has refrained from commenting on the same.