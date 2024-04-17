 Anurag Dobhal Reportedly Assaulted By Munawar Faruqui’s Fans In Delhi
Anurag Dobhal looked petrified after being reportedly attacked by Munawar Faruqui’s fans in Delhi.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

Anurag Dobhal, who is also known as the UK07, enjoys a massive social media fan base across the world. However, the social media sensation’s stint in Bigg Boss 17 last year brought him at the centre of a lot of controversies, one such was his alleged fallout with Bigg Boss 17’a winner Munawar Faruqui. Anurag has been taking quiet a lot of digs at the winner of the show and has been challenging him for a ‘boxing match.’

Now, a video of Anurag sitting in his car panicking and asking his driver to just drive has been surfacing on Twitter. Someone can also be seen pelting eggs at his car. Anurag looks quiet scared in this video that has been circulating on the social media platform.

While we are unaware of what exactly conspired, a few theories on Twitter reveal that Anurag, went to have coffee at a coffee shop, the owner of which was Munawar’s fan. The owner joked with Anurag and called him a joker and in return, Anurag used a few bad words for Munawar. Irked, the owner of the coffee shop hit Anurag and Anurag left the place, got in his car and asked his driver to drive away.

While these are just theories, we await to know what exactly the real reason behind this panic could be.

