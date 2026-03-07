Anurag Dobhal Attempts Suicide On Instagram Live: Is UK07 Rider Safe?- Video

Anurag Dobhal Car Crash Video |

UK07 Rider, also known as Anurag Dobhal, recently hosted a live session on Instagram, which took a shocking turn when he appeared to crash mid-stream. The sudden incident left viewers concerned for his safety. A user later uploaded the clip showing Anurag’s crash, after which the live session abruptly ended, leaving fans wondering if he was okay.

Those who were in Anurag's Live session, recorded it and posted on X (former Twitter), saying, "UK 07 Rider, Anurag Dobhal crashed his car during his Instagram livestream. He was in depression, betrayed by his own family, because he did ans intercaste marriage. Caste system took one more life today."

Idk why girls laugh when boys are in the depression.



I feel bad for Anurag Dobhal. https://t.co/LZkfEcfSti — MUFASA (@ketan__0013) March 7, 2026

While others looked down upon Anurag, some alleged that he tried to harm himself by overspeeding his car while driving off a flyover.

Imagine how shameful parents must be that they literally forced their own son to give up his own life.



UKO7rider (Anurag Dobhal) was lucky that he escaped the car accident.



Praying for Anurag Dobhal. 🙏#UK07rider #anuragdobhal pic.twitter.com/WN3wVu07lo — Rahul. (@merii_mrziii) March 7, 2026

Is Anurag Dobhal Ok?

A user later uploaded a video showing Anurag lying on the road with visible injuries. People had gathered around him, helping him as he appeared to be in pain. The clip also showed his car completely wrecked. The video uploader added, “UK07 Rider (Anurag Dobhal) was lucky to escape the car accident safely.”