'Flipped The Script': YouTuber Anurag Dobhal's Brother Kalam Reacts To UK07 Rider's 'Maut Ke Zimmedar' Vlog; Shares Proofs Online

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider and known for Bigg Boss 17, recently left many shocked after his viral vlog in which he made serious allegations against his family and wife Ritika Chauhan. Responding to these claims, Anurag’s brother Kalam Dobhal took to Instagram and alleged that Anurag made the accusations only for views. He also shared proof claiming that Anurag had hit Ritika. Later, Kalam reshared a video stating that their parents were present at Anurag’s wedding.

Kalam shared screenshots of Anurag on the K-Old World channel, saying, "Again she confirms Anurag ne unko mara." The screenshots show Anurag admitting in a chat with one of his close friends that he hit his wife Ritika. Sharing the proof online, Kalam wrote, "Posting proofs here kyunki I am not a vlogger. Sab sunke bhi if you still support him, ummm I think you need some maturity."

In another post, Kalam stated that all the proofs have been posted on his broadcast channel. He further called out his brother and his vlog, saying, "Chill maro sab its his daily thing jo wo karta hai for views." He urged people not to fall prey to Anurag's actions, claiming he does this for alleged traction on Instagram. Kalam added, "He (Anurag) filed a fake case on us Mom Dad, and jab ye wo case haar gaya legally to he posted this st a video kyu ki Ritika ne bhi isko chod diya cause of his doing (sic)."

Kalam then shared an old video where Anurag and Ritika were seen appreciating Kalam for doing so much for them. Re-sharing the video, Kalam wrote, "Bro flipped the script for views." So far, neither Anurag nor Ritika has reacted to any of Kalam's claims.

In his viral vlog, Anurag said, "Mere maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do anything. I am under a lot of depression." He further added that he did not know how to eliminate these feelings and claimed he wants to get away after this video, saying, "Main bas sona chahta hoon." The video left fans worried about Anurag's mental state, fearing he might take a wrong step in his life.