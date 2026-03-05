Who Is Anurag Dobhal? YouTuber's Last Vlog Goes Viral; Claims He Attempted Suicide

Who Is Anurag Dobhal? | Instagram / YouTube

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, on Wednesday, posted a two-hour-long video in which he opened up about struggles in his real life. In the video, he is seen crying and talking about how at the age of 14 he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, faced family pressure and conflict over his inter‑caste marriage to Ritika, and alleged harassment by family members. Dobhal also spoke about depression, claimed his wife has left him, and accused family members of taking his property. In the video, he also stated that he attempted suicide.

Who Is Anurag Dobhal?

While Anurag has a huge fan following on social media and he even participated in Bigg Boss 17, we are sure many would be thinking who he is. Well, he is a YouTuber from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The 28-year-old started his YouTube channel, The UK07 Rider in 2018.

On his channel, he made videos about his bike and travelling. Anurag was earlier working as a teacher, but later in 2020, he started doing vlogging full-time. In 2021, he rose to fame, and his fans started calling themselves BroSena.

In 2023, he participated in Bigg Boss 17, and was in the house for 79 days. Last year, he tied the knot with his wife Ritika, whom he met through social media.

Anurag currently has 6.9 million followers on Instagram and 7.81 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Fans Worried About Anurag Dobhal

After he posted the video, the YouTuber's fans have been worried about him. In the video, he said, "Iss video ke baad shayad main gayab hojaaunga. Main bus sona chahta hoon. 5 din se kuch khaaya nahi hai, dimaag ekdum khatam hogaya hai (I'll probably disappear after this video. I just want to sleep. I haven't eaten in five days, and my mind is completely blank)."