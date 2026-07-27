Anurag Dobhal Claims Wife Ritika Cheated On Him With Her 'Best Friend' During Pregnancy, Shares SHOCKING Videos Months After Suicide Attempt

Anurag Dobhal accuses wife of cheating during pregnancy | Photo Via YouTube

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal has made fresh allegations against his wife, Ritika Chauhan, through a series of videos and posts on his YouTube channel, claiming that she cheated on him during her pregnancy with her "best friend." The YouTuber also shared what he described as videos showing Ritika and her alleged companion spending time together, reigniting controversy surrounding their relationship. This comes months after Anurag attempted suicide following a car crash during an Instagram Live session on March 7.

Anurag Dobhal Accuses Wife Of Cheating During Pregnancy

In the video, he also shared what he claimed were call recordings, screenshots, and footage of confrontations with his wife. According to Anurag, the clips show Ritika denying that she had met any man after their engagement and marriage. He further included visuals that he alleged feature Abhishek, whom he identified as Ritika's alleged lover, alongside himself.

Check it out:

UK07 Rider (Anurag Dobhal) shared all the proofs of his wife Ritika Cheating on him.



This guy went against his whole family for her.



Everyone will ignore the issue because it's happened with a man pic.twitter.com/HLMWbVwGpG — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) July 27, 2026

'Mereko Bohot Harass Kiya'

Anurag alleged that he had tried to protect his family despite everything he had been through. He wrote, "I tried to hide everything and choose to forgive everyone because of our kid – Anurit."

Anurag further claimed that he was unfairly portrayed in public while others allegedly took advantage of his situation. According to him, "Everyone harassed me financially, legally and mentally. My only mistake was that I loved these people and kept hiding their mistakes. But I guess they don't deserve this love and loyalty."

Claims Wife Is Demanding Heavy Alimony

The YouTuber also accused Ritika and her mother of preventing him from meeting their son, Anurit. He alleged that they were demanding a heavy alimony settlement and claimed that he had already provided Rs 37 lakh to Ritika's family in an effort to be able to meet his child.

Anurag married Ritika Chauhan in 2025. She was initially a dedicated fan of the YouTuber before the two fell in love and tied the knot. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Anurit, on March 27, 2026.