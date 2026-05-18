Anurag Dobhal Says He Sold ₹10 Crore Bike Collection During Financial Crisis: 'The Empire We Built Is Empty Today' - VIDEO

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Anurag Dobhal, known as UK07 Rider, revealed that he was forced to sell most of his luxury bike collection during a severe financial crisis. The content creator opened up about the difficult phase in his latest vlog, where he revisited his once-famous garage and spoke emotionally about losing what he had built over the years.

Anurag shared that the collection, reportedly worth around Rs 10 crore, had to be sold as he struggled financially on a daily basis.

Standing inside the nearly empty garage, the YouTuber said, “The empire we built is empty today. We had to sell off most of the bikes last year. We only have two bikes left. I had to sell the bikes because I was dealing with a financial crisis daily, and I was in dire need of money. Only I know how I survived that time; there was instability around me. It hurt when every bike was sold. I was not in the vlogging zone, so I couldn’t share earlier. The garage property is also not in my name, so electricity was cut off.”

In the vlog title, Anurag wrote, “Apney ₹10 crore ka dream garage aaj aisa hogaya hai. Big loss (Our dream garage worth ₹10 crore has ended up like this today).”

The YouTuber also revealed that he is currently searching for a place to stay in Dehradun and is trying to slowly rebuild his life and career. Speaking about the emotional moment of leaving the garage behind, he added, “I had planned to relaunch my merchandise last year, but we couldn’t do it. I am very emotional standing here. Ultimately, we had to vacate the garage. We will try to rebuild everything we once owned. I was also very upset while leaving Dehradun.”

Later in the vlog, Anurag checked on the two bikes that remain in his collection. However, he mentioned that he is currently unable to ride them as he is still recovering from injuries suffered during his recent car accident. According to him, his legs are “not strong enough” yet to handle the weight of the bikes.

Earlier this year, the YouTuber had made headlines after opening up about personal issues within his family. He claimed that he was “mentally harassed and tortured” by his parents and brother over his interfaith marriage with wife Ritika.

Soon after, during an Instagram Live session in March, Anurag allegedly attempted suicide and crashed his car. He was later rescued and hospitalised with multiple injuries.

There were also reports at the time that his wife had left him. However, Ritika was later seen by his side during his recovery and visited him in the hospital regularly.

On March 27, the couple welcomed their first child together. Sharing a heartfelt picture with his newborn son, Anurag Dobhal wrote, “Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye (My second birth is for my child).”