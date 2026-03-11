'People Are Threatening To Burn Us': Anurag Dobhal's Brother Says Family Was Trolled After His Suicide Attempt, Makes SHOCKING Revelations

Kalam Ink on brother Anurag Dobhal's allegations against family | Photo Via Instagram

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal's brother, Kalam Ink, has hit back at him following his allegations against their family. Kalam stated that after Anurag publicly blamed the family during a livestream, they began receiving threats. In a detailed Instagram video, Kalam denied the accusations, demanded proof for several claims made by his brother, and urged authorities to conduct a proper investigation into Anurag’s allegations.

Kalam Ink Says After Anurag Dobhal's Suicide Attempt Family Received Threats

Kalam shared that after Anurag’s suicide attempt, the entire narrative shifted, people disregarded the evidence they had previously presented and began trolling the family instead. "You (Anurag) have eight million followers and you said on live that if you die, my parents, my brother and his wife would be responsible. Do you know how many people gathered outside our house after that? People are threatening to burn us alive if they see us outside."

Check it out:

Kalam Ink Criticises Anurag Dobhal's Suicide Attempt

Anurag’s brother criticised the notion that a suicide attempt could alter public perception, adding that if attempting suicide on Instagram Live can make lies seem like truth, then tomorrow he could also go live, pour petrol on his parents, and harm them, and people would still sympathise with him. However, he emphasised that he would never do such a thing because he believes in logic and responsibility.

Reacts To Anurag Dobhal's Suicide Attempt

Reacting to Anurag’s suicide attempt, Kalam said the entire family was shaken, and their mother was left frozen. He added that he is thankful Anurag survived, noting that if something had happened to him, the truth might have surfaced later. But by then, people could have burnt the family.

Kalam also highlighted the risks involved in the incident, revealing that Anurag crashed his car on the highway at 150 kmph. "Thank God he survived, and no one else was hurt. If someone else had died, the case would have been completely different," he said

Kalam said that Anurag filed cases of domestic violence, caste harassment, and dowry against the family, and if the family had truly committed those acts, he demanded proof. He added that the cases were eventually withdrawn, noting that for eight months, false cases were filed against them. When Anurag legally lost those cases, they were withdrawn in December due to a lack of evidence.

He also claimed that Ritika later apologised after withdrawing her complaint, stating that she had been misled into filing it.

Kalam said that his father suffers from brain strokes, and he had to take him to the hospital three or four times. He handled everything at home but never brought family matters to social media. He added that just because his parents are not active online does not mean they are unaffected.

"People say Anurag is depressed, but my parents are not on social media. Does that mean they cannot be depressed?" he questioned.

Kalam Ink urged authorities to conduct a proper investigation into the allegations made against him by Anurag and stated that if found guilty, he is ready to face jail.

He also emphasised that his sole aim is to clear his parents of these accusations.