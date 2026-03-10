'Don't Kill Yourself Or Someone On The Street': Sidharth Bhardwaj Calls Out UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal After Suicide Attempt | FPJ Exclusive | File Pics

YouTuber and influencer Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, recently sparked massive controversy after allegedly attempting suicide during a YouTube Live while driving his car at a speed of nearly 150 km per hour. The incident reportedly ended in a crash, leaving him seriously injured and hospitalised. The act triggered widespread reactions online, with many users debating whether the incident highlighted a serious mental health struggle or reckless behaviour that could have endangered others on the road.

Reality TV personality Sidharth Bhardwaj was among those who strongly criticised the act. After posting a video calling out the dangerous stunt, he faced backlash from Dobhal’s fans, many of whom accused him of being insensitive towards someone dealing with depression. Now, in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Sidharth defended his remarks and warned that such actions by influencers with massive followings could inspire dangerous behaviour among young viewers.

Reacting to the criticism he received online, Sidharth questioned why people were abusing him for speaking about the issue. “People are abusing me for speaking about Anurag. Tell me one thing - what exactly did I say wrong? I genuinely want to know. If people get inspired by this, someone who is depressed might say, ‘I’ll also crash my car. My parents will talk to me after that and I’ll get attention.’ Anurag has 7 million followers. Among them are so many children. What message are they getting from this? Even now you see kids hanging out of car doors or sitting on car roofs making reels just for views.”

Clarifying that his criticism did not mean he was insensitive towards mental health struggles, Sidharth said he empathises with people dealing with depression but believes that putting others at risk cannot be justified. “If someone is depressed, come talk to me. Sit together and try to solve it. But don’t run over someone’s brother or someone’s child with your car. Right now, I genuinely feel bad for Anurag because he hurt himself. But what if someone else had died? Today nobody died, but tomorrow someone might. If people start driving recklessly in the name of depression, sooner or later someone will die. Then who will be responsible? People are calling me insensitive today. But when someone actually dies in such an accident, those same people disappear. Who will go and give justice to the mother whose child dies because of something like this?”

According to him, influencers with millions of followers carry a social responsibility, especially because a large portion of their audience consists of teenagers. “Trends don’t take time to start in our country. When someone with millions of followers does something like this, 14–15-year-old kids watching might think it’s okay. They might say, ‘I’m depressed too, let me take my father’s scooter and crash it somewhere.’”

He concluded by saying that while mental health struggles are real and common in today’s competitive world, turning them into social media spectacle is dangerous. “If you are depressed, it’s okay. Anyone can go through mental health issues. But don’t kill yourself and don’t kill someone else on the street. That is not the solution. Maybe my way sounds aggressive, but my intention is not wrong.”