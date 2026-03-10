 Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Ibrahim Qadri Shooting For An Ad On Behalf Of The Superstar? Watch Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Ibrahim Qadri Shooting For An Ad On Behalf Of The Superstar? Watch Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Ibrahim Qadri Shooting For An Ad On Behalf Of The Superstar? Watch Viral Video

A video has made it to social media in which Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri is shooting for a cold drink brand ad. A Reddit post claims that Qadri is shooting on behalf of SRK. However, netizens feel that maybe he is shooting for a parody ad. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Shah Rukh Khan / Ibrahim Qadri | Instagram / Reddit

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has many lookalikes, and one of them is Ibrahim Qadri, who keeps on sharing pictures and videos imitating the actor. Qadri has a good fan following on Instagram, and when he comes in crowd, people do get confused and think that he is SRK. Now, a video has gone viral on social media, claiming that Qadri is shooting for a cold drink brand ad on behalf of the superstar. However, fans feel that maybe he is shooting for a parody ad.

Watch the video below...

Srk body double qadri shooting for thumps up ad on behalf of srk
by u/Hungry_Business592 in BollyBlindsNGossip
Read Also
'One Call From SRK & You’d Give Your Right Arm': Saurabh Shukla Hails Shah Rukh Khan As Every...
article-image

Netizens React To Ibrahim Qadri's Video

Reacting to the viral video, a Reddit user wrote, "I guess he is doing his own parody AD.....Many are saying (SRK fc) that he is officially signed by THUMBS UP but i guess it is fake . Why would Thumbs up sign him when they signed SRK.....!! (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "This is a parody Ad. SRK can use any body double but never this Qadri guy (sic)." One more Reddit user wrote, "This ain’t a body double thing but a parody ad for sure and I have to say man this fills your pockets so well. He just looks a little like SRK and gets invited to big enough events to make a good sum (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, neither Ibrahim nor SRK has shared anything about the viral video.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan To Play Cop In Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, 60-Year-Old Star To Begin Filming Soon: Report
article-image

Ibrahim is a perfect lookalike of SRK. Whenever he goes for an event, people gather to see him, and he even gets mobbed by fans. Check out his videos below...

Shah Rukh Khan Upcoming Movies

Talking about SRK, the actor has films like King and Jailer 2 lined up. While in the former he plays the lead role, in the latter the actor has a cameo. King is slated to release on December 24, 2026.

Follow us on