Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Ibrahim Qadri Shooting For An Ad On Behalf Of The Superstar? Watch Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan / Ibrahim Qadri | Instagram / Reddit

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has many lookalikes, and one of them is Ibrahim Qadri, who keeps on sharing pictures and videos imitating the actor. Qadri has a good fan following on Instagram, and when he comes in crowd, people do get confused and think that he is SRK. Now, a video has gone viral on social media, claiming that Qadri is shooting for a cold drink brand ad on behalf of the superstar. However, fans feel that maybe he is shooting for a parody ad.

Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Ibrahim Qadri's Video

Reacting to the viral video, a Reddit user wrote, "I guess he is doing his own parody AD.....Many are saying (SRK fc) that he is officially signed by THUMBS UP but i guess it is fake . Why would Thumbs up sign him when they signed SRK.....!! (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "This is a parody Ad. SRK can use any body double but never this Qadri guy (sic)." One more Reddit user wrote, "This ain’t a body double thing but a parody ad for sure and I have to say man this fills your pockets so well. He just looks a little like SRK and gets invited to big enough events to make a good sum (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, neither Ibrahim nor SRK has shared anything about the viral video.

Ibrahim is a perfect lookalike of SRK. Whenever he goes for an event, people gather to see him, and he even gets mobbed by fans. Check out his videos below...

Shah Rukh Khan Upcoming Movies

Talking about SRK, the actor has films like King and Jailer 2 lined up. While in the former he plays the lead role, in the latter the actor has a cameo. King is slated to release on December 24, 2026.