Shah Rukh Khan To Play Cop In Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, 60-Year-Old Star To Begin Filming Soon: Report

Shah Rukh Khan To Have Cameo In Jailer 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the 2023 film Dunki, is reportedly set to star in Rajinikanth's Tamil action film Jailer 2. The first instalment, released in 2023, emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. The sequel will feature Rajinikanth reprising his role as the titular character, alongside Mithun Chakraborty, S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, and Jatin Sarna.

Shah Rukh Khan To Play Cop In Rajinikanth's Jailer 2?

According to IANS, Shah Rukh will begin filming his portions for Jailer 2 this month. His scenes, which will be shot over a period of seven to eight days, are expected to wrap up the film. The 60-year-old actor will reportedly appear in an extended cameo, playing the role of a cop.

Official confirmation of Shah Rukh Khan's role in Jailer 2 is still awaited.

Rajinikanth Receives Birthday Surprise On Jailer 2 Sets

Rajinikanth celebrated his 75th birthday on December 12, 2025, on the sets of his forthcoming film Jailer 2. The superstar was warmly welcomed by the film's crew, including director Nelson Dilipkumar. As he made his entrance, Rajinikanth appeared pleasantly surprised to see key members of the production ready to celebrate the occasion with a cake.

He then cut the cake and posed for photographs. Cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan was also spotted alongside the actor as they cut the cake together.

Sources say that actress Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth's daughter-in-law in the film, will also have a pivotal role in the sequel. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi have also shot for Jailer 2.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is awaiting the release of his much-awaited film King, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.



