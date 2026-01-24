 King Release Date: 'SRK Vs Aneet Padda', Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Set To Clash With Shakti Shalini At The Box Office During Christmas 2026 Weekend
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKing Release Date: 'SRK Vs Aneet Padda', Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Set To Clash With Shakti Shalini At The Box Office During Christmas 2026 Weekend

King Release Date: 'SRK Vs Aneet Padda', Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Set To Clash With Shakti Shalini At The Box Office During Christmas 2026 Weekend

Finally, on Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan announced the release date of his upcoming film King. The actor shared a teaser and revealed that King will hit the big screens on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas weekend. Well, already Maddock Films' next movie from the horror-comedy universe, Shakti Shalini, is slated to release on the same date.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Shakti Shalini / King |

Shah Rukh Khan's fans were eagerly waiting to know the release date of his next movie, King. Finally, on Saturday, SRK took to social media to announce that King is all set to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas weekend. The actor shared an action-packed teaser of the movie and made the announcement.

While of course, SRK's fans are super excited to watch King during Christmas weekend this year, many netizens are discussing the clash with Maddock Films' next horror-comedy universe film, Shakti Shalini.

The makers of Aneet Padda starrer Shalti Shalini had announced the release date (December 24, 2026) of the film last year on Diwali. They had attached the movie announcement to Thamma. Now, with SRK coming on the same date, we wonder if Shakti Shalini will get postponed or preponed.

Read Also
King Release Date Confirmed! Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes Fierce Avatar In New Teaser- Watch
article-image

Netizens React To Shakti Shalini Vs King Box Office Clash

FPJ Shorts
King Release Date: 'SRK Vs Aneet Padda', Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Set To Clash With Shakti Shalini At The Box Office During Christmas 2026 Weekend
King Release Date: 'SRK Vs Aneet Padda', Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Set To Clash With Shakti Shalini At The Box Office During Christmas 2026 Weekend
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Gomzy AKA Gautam Virani Returns To Smriti Irani's Show As Ranvijay's Lawyer- Watch Promo
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Gomzy AKA Gautam Virani Returns To Smriti Irani's Show As Ranvijay's Lawyer- Watch Promo
101-Year-Old Chinese Woman Goes Viral For 'Unhealthy' Lifestyle: Includes Eating Junk, Sleeping Late & Carefree Binging
101-Year-Old Chinese Woman Goes Viral For 'Unhealthy' Lifestyle: Includes Eating Junk, Sleeping Late & Carefree Binging
Mumbai Cyber Crime: Former Company Bank Account Manager Who Stole ₹8.69 Crore Arrested
Mumbai Cyber Crime: Former Company Bank Account Manager Who Stole ₹8.69 Crore Arrested

A Reddit user commented, "SRK vs aneet padda on Christmas was not on my 2026 bingo card (sic)." Another netizen commented, "Now I wish they prepone Shakti Shalini man (sic)."

Some netizens are also worried as Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release one week before King. A netizen commented, "Releasing it 1 week after avengers?? Yeah good luck (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Read Also
'Who Is This Uncle?': Did Turkish Actress Hande Erçel React To Viral Video Of 'Secretly' Filming...
article-image

King Cast

King has a huge star cast. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Suhana Khan.

The audience is excited about King for multiple reasons. SRK will make a comeback after three years, hit jodis like SRK-Deepika and SRK-Rani coming together, Abhishek in negative role, and more.

Clearly, King is expected to take the box office by storm.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

King Release Date: 'SRK Vs Aneet Padda', Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Set To Clash With Shakti Shalini At...
King Release Date: 'SRK Vs Aneet Padda', Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Set To Clash With Shakti Shalini At...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Gomzy AKA Gautam Virani Returns To Smriti Irani's Show As...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Gomzy AKA Gautam Virani Returns To Smriti Irani's Show As...
'Nahi Main Aise Photos...': Sana Khan Refuses To Pose With Bigg Boss 19's Baseer Ali - Watch Video
'Nahi Main Aise Photos...': Sana Khan Refuses To Pose With Bigg Boss 19's Baseer Ali - Watch Video
King Release Date Confirmed! Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes Fierce Avatar In New Teaser- Watch
King Release Date Confirmed! Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes Fierce Avatar In New Teaser- Watch
Bigg Boss Fame Rubina Dilaik & Hina Khan To Join 'The 50'? Farah Khan Announces Rs 50 Lakh Twist...
Bigg Boss Fame Rubina Dilaik & Hina Khan To Join 'The 50'? Farah Khan Announces Rs 50 Lakh Twist...