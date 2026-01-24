King Release Date: 'SRK Vs Aneet Padda', Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Set To Clash With Shakti Shalini At The Box Office During Christmas 2026 Weekend

Shakti Shalini / King |

Shah Rukh Khan's fans were eagerly waiting to know the release date of his next movie, King. Finally, on Saturday, SRK took to social media to announce that King is all set to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas weekend. The actor shared an action-packed teaser of the movie and made the announcement.

While of course, SRK's fans are super excited to watch King during Christmas weekend this year, many netizens are discussing the clash with Maddock Films' next horror-comedy universe film, Shakti Shalini.

The makers of Aneet Padda starrer Shalti Shalini had announced the release date (December 24, 2026) of the film last year on Diwali. They had attached the movie announcement to Thamma. Now, with SRK coming on the same date, we wonder if Shakti Shalini will get postponed or preponed.

Netizens React To Shakti Shalini Vs King Box Office Clash

A Reddit user commented, "SRK vs aneet padda on Christmas was not on my 2026 bingo card (sic)." Another netizen commented, "Now I wish they prepone Shakti Shalini man (sic)."

Some netizens are also worried as Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release one week before King. A netizen commented, "Releasing it 1 week after avengers?? Yeah good luck (sic)." Check out the comments below...

King Cast

King has a huge star cast. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Suhana Khan.

The audience is excited about King for multiple reasons. SRK will make a comeback after three years, hit jodis like SRK-Deepika and SRK-Rani coming together, Abhishek in negative role, and more.

Clearly, King is expected to take the box office by storm.