 King Release Date Confirmed! Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes Fierce Avatar In New Teaser- Watch
SRK sends fans into a frenzy with the intense teaser of King, featuring his blood-soaked, fearsome look. Slated for the release in 2026 fall, the film promises to end the year on a powerful and thrilling note.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan has finally announced the release date of his much-awaited film King. The teaser, featuring the powerful line "It’s time to roar," marks the grand reveal. In the clip, SRK, dressed in a white shirt and jeans, is seen roaring from a cliff atop snow-covered mountains, setting the tone for a larger-than-life cinematic spectacle.

"End the year with fear," reads the teaser of King, which features Shah Rukh Khan in an intense avatar with a blood-smeared face. The post officially announces the film’s release date with the caption, "#KING is ready to roar on 24.12.2026 in cinemas." Reacting to SRK’s fierce look, one fan commented, "King Khan is back," while another wrote, "Here we go for another blockbuster year for our King."

