'Meri Friend Ko Rape Threats Aa Rahe': Sidharth Bhardwaj Makes Shocking Allegations Against Rajat Dalal- FPJ Exclusive

Sidharth Bhardwaj Makes Shocking Allegations Against Rajat Dalal

The 50's fame Sidharth Bhardwaj posted a reel against Rajat Dalal, which was taken down after a few hours. Calling this a "coward" move, Sidharth recalled how one of his close female friends commented on the same reel and later allegedly received "rape threats" from Rajat's PR team. In an exclusive chat with Free Press Journal, Sidharth said, "Inki (Rajat) PR team bhi hai, gande gande comments karwate hain, bots chalwate hain." He further added that there is a rate of around Rs. 10-15 currently going per bot message.

Sidharth added, "Meri friend hai usko rape threats aa rahe hain, jisne comment kar diya tha us reel pe." He further said that the messages sent to her were not even worth discussing. He condemned those who sent such texts, saying, "Ye log khule ghum rahe hain bahar, jo aisi baatein likh sakte hain kisi aurat ko. Dil ro pade aapko padh ke."

The Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla fame called this move the most "cheap and coward." He urged his fans never to take such action even after a fight with someone. He then addressed Rajat, Karan Patel, and others with large fan followings, saying, "Guys, please aapke upar ek social responsibility hai. Aap please ja ke ye video banao aur logon ko bolo ki yar ye mat karo." However, he claimed that these people themselves are running these bots and therefore can take such steps.

Sidharth then addressed Rachit Singh Rojha, claiming that Karan Patel's team allegedly made people send his wife dirty messages. "Show mein ham na bole, kisi ko kuch na bolein to ham galat aur darpok. Agar ham bol jaein to bhaisahab aap hamari ghar ki behn betiyon ko rape ke threats dilwaoge," he added. He further said there is no solution to this and called the situation "disappointing."

Sidharth recalled how, during his early shows, his inspiration came from big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and others. However, he believes the biggest problem today is that people now aspire to be like YouTubers. The reality TV personality turned comedian also called modern-day India a "nation of trollers."

