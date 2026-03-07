Bigg Boss Fame Divya Agarwal Accepts 'Gold Digger' Label; Says 'I Was Trying To Dig...'- FPJ Exclusive

Bigg Boss Fame Divya Agarwal Accepts 'Gold Digger' Label |

Divya Agarwal is a well known figure of reality TV winning Bigg Boss OTT and runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10. Despite all the work she hs done in the industry, Divya often gets labeled as a "gold digger." Divya sarcastically also responds to the “gold digger” accusations, saying that if loving her husband deeply makes her one, she is perfectly fine with the label.

“If you call me a gold digger, I am actually okay with it, or even a diamond digger for that matter. Because when it comes to my husband and having the right partner in my life, I am pretty much successful. He is the gold I was trying to dig for all my life, and I found him," said Divya in an exclusive chat with Free Press Journal.

She further added dismissed the gold digger claims by asking several quotes to the trolls, saying "How can people be so stupid? Where is my Lamborghini? Where is my bungalow next to Juhu beach? Where am I stepping out of my private jet? I am doing none of that. I travel economy. So where is all of that?"

Divya went on to stress that she is not defined by the labels people throw at her. She brushed off criticisms with her characteristic sarcasm, pointing out that such labels do nothing to address real life, ultimately, she is the one who is paying her bills.

She highlighted how assumptions about money often overshadow genuine relationships. Many people jump to conclusions about women’s intentions, assuming that marriage is always about wealth, when in reality, her lifestyle is simple and grounded; she even shops at thrift stores and travels economy.

Reflecting on her relationship with Apurva, Divya opened up about the depth of her commitment and the challenges she faced. “Nobody could ever understand why I love Apurva so much and why I turned the world upside down for that relationship, even making life difficult for myself at times. But it was all worth it. And if finding gold means finding the right partner, then I think I am in a pretty good space,” she added, reinforcing that love, not materialism, has always guided her choices.