Divya Agarwal Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Husband Apurva Padgaonkar: 'Yes, We Live Separately But…' | FPJ Exclusive

Divya Agarwal addresses speculation about her marriage with Apurva Padgaonkar, explaining why the couple chooses to live separately despite being happily married

Reality star Divya Agarwal, who married restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar in February 2024, has repeatedly found herself at the centre of divorce and separation rumours.

The speculation resurfaced recently after her The 50 co-contestant Bhavya Singh called her a “gold digger” and claimed that her marriage was troubled because the couple allegedly lived separately.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Divya addressed both the accusations — the “gold digger” tag and the rumours about her marriage — while explaining the real reason behind the couple’s unconventional living arrangement.

Divya addresses rumours about living separately

Divya confirms that she and Apurva live separately but clarifies that it is a mutual lifestyle choice to maintain independence and keep their relationship exciting.

“If someone sees me living alone in my apartment, they might assume I am not staying with my husband and there's trouble in my marriage. I do not even blame them completely. I blame the people who already knew the situation but still chose to twist the narrative for the show, which honestly, was not even necessary. But I was still laughing about it because, in a way, it worked in my favour. I received so much support — from people, from the media, and from celebrities I know and love. That felt really nice."

“And living separately is actually a very beautiful concept, to be honest. I am someone who loves my space, and the same goes for my husband — he loves his space too. I grew up with a brother but he is a single child. So for him, inviting someone into his personal space was already a big step, especially because he never had plans to get married and settle down earlier. We also do not have any plans to have children right now. We are still young, happy with life, and very passionate about our careers."

“So the best thing we decided for ourselves was that I would stay in my own space and he would stay in his. I stay closer to my workplace, and he stays closer to his work. That way, we can sleep peacefully, go to the gym properly, and take care of our health."

‘This arrangement keeps the spark alive’

Divya further explains how this set-up helps them keep the spark in their marriage alive.

"It is actually very exciting as a couple. I still message my husband ‘good morning, love’ and ‘good night, love’. In between, we have so many conversations. There was a time when we lived together and our only messages were things like ‘order milk’, ‘make tea’, or ‘buy vegetables’. Life can become quite mundane that way. Our mothers lived that life, and it was often difficult to keep the spark alive.

“I feel this arrangement keeps our spark alive. He still picks me up for dates and drops me back home. That excitement is really special. We will always stay in our lover era.”

Divya responds to ‘gold digger’ accusation

Divya sarcastically also responds to the “gold digger” accusations, saying that if loving her husband deeply makes her one, she is perfectly fine with the label.

“If you call me a gold digger, I am actually okay with it — or even a diamond digger for that matter. Because when it comes to my husband and having the right partner in my life, I am pretty much successful. He is the gold I was trying to dig for all my life, and I found him.

“But it is also a simple observation — how can people be so stupid? Where is my Lamborghini? Where is my bungalow next to Juhu beach? Where am I stepping out of my private jet? I am doing none of that. I travel economy. So where is all of that?

“Today, people love using this term for women whenever they think about the reason behind a marriage — they assume it must be money. Nobody could ever understand why I love Apurva so much and why I turned the world upside down for that relationship, even making life difficult for myself at times. But it was all worth it. And if finding gold means finding the right partner, then I think I am in a pretty good space."