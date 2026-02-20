Divya Agarwal Shuts Down Separation Rumours With Heartfelt Anniversary Post For Apurva Padgaonkar; 'I Married You Only Because...'

Divya Agarwal Shuts Down Separation Rumours With Heartfelt Anniversary Post |

Divya Agarwal has shut down divorce rumours by sharing a "Happy Anniversary" post. The 50 contestant uploaded a clip with her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar, on Instagram featuring Lata Mangeshkar and Talat Mahmood's song "Itna na mujhse tu pyaar badha," where the couple is seen posing together before heading to the flight.

She accompanied the post with a heartfelt note for her husband on their second anniversary, writing, "I married you only because you are the only one who understands everything, you never wanted to change me, you know the core of me, happy anniversary to my love (sic)."

She further added that she is looking forward to many more years together, "no matter how crazy it gets." The post ended with, "It’s HIM & He never feared what I’m thinking or feeling he knows it."

The anniversary post garnered wishes from several celebrities, including Tina Datta, Sara Arfeen Khan, Krishnaa Jackie Shroff, and Gauahar Khan, who all commented "Happy Anniversary" for the couple.

The divorce and separation rumours had escalated after Bhavya Singh called out Divya for allegedly living separately from Apurva during The 50. Additionally, Apurva had been noticeably absent from social media since Divya entered the show and did not post any promotional content for his wife, which further fueled speculation about their separation.

Amid Bhavya's claim, Divya's team issued a statement. They wrote, "What was said and done was deeply uncalled for ad unethical." The narratives put out were further called "baseless" and "not truth." Divya's team further called out Bhavya for dragging someone's personal life into "the narrative reflects far more on the person choosing to do so than on the one being spoken about." Calling Divya a loyal, dignified and genuine friend, her team wrote that those who know the actress know how she is.