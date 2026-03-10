'Ritika Was Not Allowed To...' Anurag Dobhal, Wife Filed Dowry Case Against His Parents After They Disowned Couple, Reveals Manager

Anurag Dobhal, Wife Filed Dowry Case Against His Parents | Photo Via Instagram

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, is currently hospitalised after he allegedly attempted suicide following a car crash during an Instagram Live session on Saturday. Dobhal was reportedly speeding at over 150 kmph on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad's Masuri while live on Instagram. His manager, Rohit Panday, revealed that on the day of the suicide attempt, Anurag was feeling 'suffocated.' Rohit said they had spoken on a video call that morning, during which Anurag mentioned that he was heading out alone to meet his sister and assured him that he would return soon. However, around 30 minutes later, Rohit saw Anurag go live on Instagram.

Anurag Dobhal's Parents Disowned Him In 2025

Clarifying reports that Anurag's parents recently disowned him, Rohit said that they had actually disowned both Anurag and his wife, Ritika Dobhal, in 2025, and that the newspaper announcement from that time is now going viral again. He added that Anurag had tried several times to convince his family to accept his marriage with Ritika, but they never agreed. Speaking to The Indian Express, the manager claimed that Anurag’s parents disowned him after he purchased property worth Rs 2.5 crore in his mother’s name, and that the manager himself had liquidated those funds to make the purchase.

Anurag Dobhal, Ritika Filed Dowry Case Against His Parents

The manager revealed that Anurag got married, but Ritika was not allowed to enter the family home. As a result, they returned to the resort where the wedding had taken place, hoping that the family would accept them after a few days, but they didn’t. Later, following the tradition where the daughter-in-law cooks in the family kitchen for the first time, Ritika was again not allowed to participate. Afterwards, they moved to Manali and made several efforts to connect with the family. This ongoing estrangement is also the reason behind Anurag’s current mental state.

Further, the manager added, "The family didn’t agree, they would rather tell him that they would disown him. Initially, he thought they were joking, but they went ahead and put the advertisement stating this. After they put out this advertisement, both Ritika and Anurag filed a dowry case against them, where it was mentioned what the family did to them. This is the same dowry case Kalam Ink mentioned about on his Instagram Broadcast channel. The family initiated all of it, not them. Anurag was trying to get back with his family, but they chose to break all ties. We filed the dowry case in retaliation and took Ritika Bhabhi’s permission to do so."

Anurag Dobhal's Pregnant Wife Receiving Hate

Rohit said that Anurag’s wife, Ritika, is eight months pregnant and is with him, denying rumours from influencers claiming that Anurag is alone in the hospital. “That’s not true,” he added. "There are more than 50 people at the hospital right now. Anurag’s family is not answering calls."

He further shared that Ritika rushed to the hospital at 6 a.m. on the day Anurag was admitted. "She has been there despite her health issues, but she is still receiving hate," Rohit said.