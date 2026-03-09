Anurag Dobhal Health Update: YouTuber Undergoes Surgery For Fractures After Suicide Attempt, Manager Urges Fans Not To Believe Rumours

Anurag Dobhal Health Update | Photo Via Instagram

YouTuber, former Bigg Boss contestant Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, is currently hospitalised after he attempted suicide following a car crash during an Instagram Live session on Saturday. Dobhal was reportedly speeding at over 150 kmph on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad's Masuri while live on Instagram. His manager, Rohit Panday, shared a health update, revealing that his close friends, including the YouTuber's pregnant wife Ritika Dobhal, are also at the hospital with him.

Anurag Dobhal Undergoes Surgery After Suicide Attempt

On Monday, March 9, taking to his Instagram story, Rohit said, "Had a conversation with Anurag bhai before he was taken to OT. He is in OT for treatment of fractures, As I said earlier as well, please do not make assumptions and believe rumours. All close friends and people are here as well as Ritika Bhabhi. Those who are making fake videos that no one is here and stuff, my request to you guys also don't spread rumours and hatred."

'Don't Believe On Some Influencers...'

He also urged Anurag’s fans not to believe rumours or videos by other influencers who are spreading fake news for views, adding that their only priority right now is Anurag’s health and recovery.

"I, as Anurag Dobhal's manager is the only person authorised to provide news and updates, so don't believe on some influencers/creators craving for views even at this point of time," added the manager.

UK 07 Rider, Anurag Dobhal crashed his car during his Instagram livestream.



He was in depression, betrayed by his own family, because he did ans intercaste marriage.



Caste system took one more life today pic.twitter.com/4Ptl1527Sz — Utkarsh Neil (@iUtkarshNeil) March 7, 2026

Anurag's suicide attempt came days after he shared a disturbing two-hour-long YouTube video alleging torture and harassment by his parents following his marriage to Ritika, who belongs to a different caste.

In the video, Dobhal said he was depressed and contemplating suicide, adding that his family would be responsible for his death.

Meanwhile, various reports also suggest that Dobhal's father has released an official statement publicly disowning him.