'Tumhara Baccha Aane Wala Hai...': Rajat Dalal Strongly REACTS To Anurag Dobhal's Suicide Attempt, Says It's Not 'Acceptable'- VIDEO

Rajat Dalal Calls Anurag Dobhal's Suicide Attempt 'Unacceptable' | Photo Via Instagram

Former Bigg Boss contestant, influencer Rajat Dalal reacted strongly to Anurag Dobhal's suicide attempt after he crashed his car during an Instagram Live session on Saturday. Dobhal was reportedly speeding at over 150 kmph on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad's Masuri while live on Instagram. Reacting to the incident, Rajat said he does not support Anurag’s suicide attempt, calling it 'unacceptable,' and added that while everyone faces problems in life, ending one’s life is not a solution.

Rajat Dalal Reacts To Anurag Dobhal's Suicide Attempt

Taking to his Instagram Story, Rajat said he is not aware of who is right or wrong when it comes to the alleged family issues, adding that everyone faces problems in life. "Itna kaunsa insaan toot jata hai ki apni zindagi khatam karne chala jata hai?" he questioned.

He added, "Bhai, koi bhi dikkat aa rahi ho, usse embrace karo na. Kiske saath dikkat nahi aati? Kisi ka dil toot jata hai, koi jua mein haar jata hai, kisi ke shareer mein dikkat hoti hai, kisi ke ghar mein bimaari hoti hai… yeh sabke saath hota hai yaar."

Check it out:

Rajat Dalal Calls Anurag Dobhal's Suicide Attempt 'Unacceptable'

Rajat stated that Anurag, who has millions of followers on social media, should be mindful of the influence he has on his audience. He questioned the message such actions send, asking whether it suggests that if problems arise, one should quit and end their life.

He added that he has been trying to contact Anurag for the past few days but has not been able to reach him. Rajat further said that he does not support the suicide attempt, 'not even a single percent.'

SHOCKER 🚨 Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 rider allegedly tried to take his own life during an Instagram Live by overspeeding his Toyota Fortuner and driving it off a flyover 😳



He survived the crash and is safe.



He should immediately consult a doctor. pic.twitter.com/7ydGDNg6ig — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) March 7, 2026

'Tumhara Baccha Aane Wala Hai...'

Rajat further added, "Koi kuch bhi bole, yeh cheez galat hai aur acceptable nahi hai. Tumhara baccha iss duniya mein aane wala hai, itni khushi ki baat hai, itna proud moment hai. Itni aage ki sochne wali baat hai, aur uss waqt tum apni zindagi khatam karne ja rahe ho 4 cheezon ke chakkar mein?"

He said there are always solutions to problems, and that when Anurag went live on Instagram, he could have simply called someone and talked for a while instead of taking such a step.

Rajat also said that clashes with family often happen and such problems should remain private rather than being brought into the public eye, as doing so may only create more issues instead of solving them.

"Nuksaan tumhara hoga, tumhare parivaar ka hoga, aur kisi aur ka nahi. Jis hisaab se cheezein present ki ja rahi hain, woh sirf clout chase karna lag raha hai," concluded Rajat.