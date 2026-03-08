'Shame On You': Prince Narula, Aly Goni & Other Celebs Pray For Anurag Dobhal's Recovery After Suicide Attempt, Slam Trolls Mocking Him

Photo Via Instagram

YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider on Instagram, went live on Saturday where he was seen driving his car rashly. Calling it the 'last ride,' Anurag abruptly ended the video after driving at over 150 kmph on the Delhi–Dehradun highway. He was reportedly injured after his car crashed into a divider while allegedly attempting suicide. Further details are awaited.

Celebs Pray For Anurag Dobhal's Recovery

Soon after, several celebrities reacted to the unfortunate incident, prayed for Anurag's recovery, and also slammed trolls who mocked him after the accident.

Prince Narula

Prince Narula said, "Kabhi-kabhi logon ko batane ke liye ki main sachcha hoon, jaan deni padti hai, marna padta hai. Warna log usse mazak samajhte hain aur trolling karte hain. Trollers se mujhe nafrat hai, jab tum aisa karte ho to logon ki situation nahi samajhte. Abhi bhi log likh rahe hain, 'Mara ki nahi? Abhi bhi zinda hai…' Shame on you guys! Uski situation koi samajh nahi paa raha ki woh kis haal mein hai."

Further urging trolls to stop, he stated that Anurag has entertained his fans for years, started his journey from zero, and built his name through hard work. Amid this situation, trolls have been mocking him and claiming that he is doing 'drama.' Prince said that no one can fully understand Anurag's situation as he is struggling with depression and is already going through personal and family issues. During such times, people should stand by him and support him instead of trolling him.

Aly Goni

Aly Goni also slammed trolls for mocking his mental health when he opened up about having suicidal thoughts in the previous vlog. Goni said, "Uss ladke ne apni ek video daali, apne aap ko zahir kiya logon ke saamne ki uski life mein joh bhi chal raha hai. Chalo, family matter hai interfere nahi karna chahiye, but uss ladke ne apne aap ko zahir kiya apne fans ke saamne aur unhone kya diya return mein? Hasi mazak troll."

He added, Sad reality. Shame on you people for making fun of him. Aap sab ko upar wala dekh raha hai. I hope he is fine. God bless him."

Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar, who was part of Bigg Boss 17 with Anurag, stated that he understands his situation as he has also battled with mental health issues. He said that during such times, suicidal thoughts often take over, but suicide is not the solution.

Kumar further added that he has been calling and texting Anurag for the past two days but has not received any response. "Main sirf yeh pray karta hoon ki trolling karna band kar do, kyunki yeh bohot serious situation hai. Jab aap uss situation mein hote ho, samajh nahi aata kya karein, kya na karein. Maine Anurag ka live bhi dekha, I hope woh theek ho. Suicide is not the solution. Please guys, trolling karna band kar do," said Abhishek.

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui, who was also part of Bigg Boss 17 with Anurag, said that after watching the first video related to Anurag on YouTube, he tried reaching out and spoke to someone close to him to understand the situation better. He advised Anurag to take care and added that there is only so much they can do since certain issues are not in their hands and no one can resolve family problems for someone else.

He also slammed trolls for mocking others on social media while addressing the topic of mental health. Munawar stated that most men would agree that family problems are one of the biggest challenges anyone can face. He added that trolls often find reasons to joke about everything, but people should consider certain sensitivities and not turn the internet into a place where someone’s pain or sorrow is ignored or mocked.

In another video that he shared, Munawar stated, "This (suicide) is not a solution to your life. If you are worried, suicide is not the answer. If you are worried or going through a tough situation, don't attempt such a thing."

Farrhana Bhatt

Farrhana Bhatt took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Be kind to people, many are carrying storms you cannot see. Get well soon."

Sidharth Bhardwaj

Sidharth Bhardwaj wrote, "Bhai UK rider bhai landlord ho rakhe ho aap meri insta feed ke bhai … But there are better solutions than what you you did at least in my humble opinion."

Anurag Dobhal Health Update

Following the accident, Anurag was rushed to a nearby hospital. His manager, Rohit Panday, issued a statement about his health, revealing that the YouTuber is currently in the ICU and urging fans to pray for his recovery.