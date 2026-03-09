Anurag Dobhal's Father Publicly Disowns Him & Ritika Chauhan Amid YouTuber's Suicide Attempt Controversy

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as The UK07 Rider and a former contestant on Bigg Boss 17, has been making headlines following a series of dramatic developments surrounding his alleged suicide attempt and family dispute.

Amid the ongoing controversy, reports have surfaced claiming that Dobhal’s father has publicly disowned him and his wife, Ritika Chauhan. An image of a declaration reportedly published in a local newspaper is currently circulating on social media platforms.

The notice allegedly states that Dobhal’s father no longer has any relationship with his son and that the family will not be responsible for any of his actions going forward.

Take a look at it here:

The development comes shortly after the moto vlogger posted an emotional YouTube video titled Maut Ke Zimmedar. In the video, Dobhal appeared visibly distressed while speaking about his struggles with mental health and ongoing conflicts within his family. During the video, he also held several family members responsible for his alleged suicide attempt and in case of his death.

The situation escalated further when Dobhal was involved in a shocking car crash during an Instagram Live session on the Delhi–Dehradun highway. The YouTuber allegedly crashed his vehicle intentionally while attempting to take his own life.

Following the accident, Dobhal was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. His manager, Rohit Panday, has since been sharing updates about his condition through Instagram Stories.

In his latest story, he wrote, "Had a conversation with Anurag bhai before he was taken to OT. He is in OT for treatment of fractures, As I said earlier as well, please do not make assumptions and believe rumours. All close friends and people are here as well as Ritika Bhabhi. Those who are making fake videos that no one is here and stuff, my request to you guys also don't spread rumours and hatred."

In his recent YouTube video, Dobhal also revealed details about tensions within his family regarding his marriage. According to the YouTuber, his parents were against his inter-caste marriage to Ritika Chauhan and had not accepted their relationship.