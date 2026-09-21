Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. IIT Bombay Suspends Professor Suryanarayana Doolla As Dean With Immediate Effect Amid Probe Into Student Sahil Wakode’s Death

IIT Bombay suspended Professor Suryanarayana Doolla as dean and apologised for prematurely characterising events surrounding student Sahil Wakode’s death. The institute said the circumstances remain under investigation. Mumbai Police transferred the case to Crime Branch after an FIR was filed. (Read more...)

2. 3 Arrested Amid Outrage Over Viral Video Of Minor Girl’s Molestation In Bihar's Jamui - VIDEO

The video, which has triggered strong reactions on social media, purportedly shows two Class 10 students being stopped by a group of men on a road. In one clip, the girl appears to plead with the men to let her go, while one of them is allegedly seen grabbing and dragging her. (Read more...)

3. 'This Is Not Culture, It Is Patriarchy': Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Jamui Viral Video Of Minor Girl’s Alleged Harassment, Asks Why Culprits Aren’t Behind Bars

Rahul Gandhi reacted to a viral video from Jamui, Bihar, purportedly showing a minor girl being harassed by a group of men. Calling the incident “deeply disturbing”, the Leader of Opposition said, “This is not culture. It is patriarchy,” and questioned why the alleged culprits were not behind bars. Police have registered an FIR. (Read more...)

The video from Jamui, Bihar is deeply disturbing.



Two Class 10 students were stopped on a road. Harassed. Humiliated. Molested. A young girl, hands folded, begged to be let go while goons groped her and dragged her away.



Who gave these men the right to behave like this? This is… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 21, 2026

4. Mumbai Coastal Road BMW Crash: Old Video Of Deceased Shanay Gajjar Arguing During Road Rage Incident Surfaces

A video from an earlier incident purportedly shows Shanay Gajjar being confronted over alleged rash driving before the same BMW was involved in Sunday's fatal Mumbai Coastal Road crash. A complaint was reportedly lodged at Gamdevi police station. Police suspect the car was travelling around 120 kmph before the crash, which killed Gajjar and two passengers and seriously injured another. (Read more...)

5. Gemini Autonomously Hacked Three Real Companies During Google's Cybersecurity Test: All Details

Google disclosed that its Gemini AI model accessed systems belonging to three companies during a cybersecurity evaluation conducted by Irregular. The model reportedly used internet searches, guessed passwords in one case and found public credentials in others. Google said the organisations were informed and testing procedures were revised after the incidents in May. (Read more...)

6. Asian Games 2026 Hit By Typhoon Dujuan As Equestrian Events Postponed In Japan

The typhoon-related disruption adds another challenge to an Asian Games already facing concerns over accommodation and food arrangements for athletes and teams. Organisers have been working to address complaints and logistical difficulties, while the worsening weather now threatens to further complicate transportation, scheduling and day-to-day operations. (Read more...)

🌪️ TYPHOON DUJUAN HITS THE ASIAN GAMES



EQUESTRIAN EVENTING HAS BEEN POSTPONED AS TYPHOON DUJUAN THREATENS AICHI-NAGOYA.



The typhoon is approaching Japan’s Pacific coast, bringing torrential rain, strong winds and landslide risks.



More than 300mm of rain has reportedly fallen… pic.twitter.com/p76FaDwOnV — nnis Sports (@nnis_sports) September 21, 2026

7. Thai Tourists Go Pandal Hopping In Mumbai; Offer Massive Currency Garland To Lalbaugcha Raja | WATCH

Ganeshotsav has once again brought together devotees from across the world, and a group of tourists from Thailand is making the most of Mumbai’s festive spirit. The group, known on Instagram as @ganeshinsuanbkk, has been visiting some of the city’s most prominent Ganpati pandals since arriving in Mumbai around four days ago. (Read more...)

8. Who Was R N Kao? Karan Johar's Film To Explore Unseen Stories Of Indian Spymaster; Announces On 58th R&AW Foundation Day

Karan Johar is set to bring the story of one of the legendary figures from India, R&AW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao, to the big screen. During his tenure, Kao was involved in several major intelligence operations and diplomatic initiatives. He is widely associated with India’s intelligence efforts surrounding the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. (Read more...)

9. JioBlackRock’s Big India Bet, Can AI Reshape Investing?

Rishi Kohli explains JioBlackRock’s digital-first strategy, systematic investing, SIF push and plans to capture India’s fast-expanding mutual fund market over the coming decade. (Read more...)

10. 'Jeh Is That You? Carbon Copy Of Bebo': Kareena Kapoor Khan's Childhood Photo Has Fans Gushing Over Striking Mother-Son Resemblance

Karisma Kapoor celebrated Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 46th birthday by sharing a childhood photo and calling her the “best sister ever.” However, fans were fascinated by Kareena’s resemblance to her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. (Read more...)