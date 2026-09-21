3 Arrested Amid Outrage Over Viral Video Of Minor Girl’s Molestation In Bihar's Jamui - VIDEO

Three people have been arrested amid widespread outrage over a viral video purportedly showing a group of youths allegedly harassing a minor schoolgirl and her male friend in Jamui, Bihar.

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The video, which has triggered strong reactions on social media, purportedly shows two Class 10 students being stopped by a group of men on a road. In one clip, the girl appears to plead with the men to let her go, while one of them is allegedly seen grabbing and dragging her. Her male friend appears to intervene.

Police register FIR under POCSO

Bihar Police said it took immediate cognisance of the matter and registered an FIR at Jamui police station on September 21 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the accused seen in the viral video have been identified and three of them have been arrested. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted on the orders of Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal and led by SDPO Deepti Monali, is conducting raids to apprehend the remaining accused.

Police also said action was being taken to have the uploaded video taken down.

Rahul Gandhi reacts to incident

The incident drew a sharp response from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who called the footage “deeply disturbing” and said, “This is not ‘culture’. It is patriarchy.”

Gandhi demanded that everyone involved be identified and prosecuted under the POCSO Act. He also questioned why the accused were not arrested earlier if the incident took place on September 19, and raised concerns over the safety of girls in public spaces.