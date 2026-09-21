'This Is Not Culture, It Is Patriarchy': Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Jamui Viral Video Of Minor Girl’s Alleged Harassment, Asks Why Culprits Aren’t Behind Bars

X, PTI

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reacted strongly to a disturbing video purportedly showing two Class 10 students being stopped and allegedly harassed by a group of men in Jamui, Bihar. Calling the incident deeply disturbing, Gandhi said, “This is not ‘culture’. It is patriarchy,” while questioning the safety of girls in the state.

The video, which has triggered widespread outrage on social media, purportedly shows a group surrounding the teenagers on a road. The girl appears to plead with the men to let her go, while one person is seen allegedly grabbing and dragging her.

‘Who Gave These Men The Right To Behave Like This?’

Reacting to the video, Gandhi questioned the behaviour of the men seen in the video and asked who had given them the right to police a girl’s body, movement and choices.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“This is not ‘culture’. It is patriarchy: the belief that any man can police a girl's body, her movement, her choices,” Gandhi said.

He further alleged that when such attitudes are normalised, mobs begin to believe they are the law.

Gandhi called for every individual seen in the video to be identified and prosecuted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and demanded swift justice.

‘Why Are The Culprits Not Behind Bars Yet?’

Questioning the reported timeline of the incident, Gandhi said that if the incident took place on September 19, authorities should explain why those responsible were not behind bars.

He also questioned the Bihar government over the safety of girls in public spaces.

“If the incident happened on September 19th, why are the culprits not behind bars yet? And the Bihar government must answer why a girl is not safe on a public road at 7 pm?” Gandhi said.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The footage circulating online purportedly shows the two students being confronted by a group at night. In one portion, the girl appears to resist as a man approaches and allegedly attempts to forcibly take her away, while the boy tries to intervene.

A second video purportedly shows the same teenagers on a scooter at another location, where they appear to be confronted by the group again.

The authenticity and exact circumstances surrounding the video were initially not independently verified. Bihar Police, however, took cognisance of the viral video and directed Jamui Police to take necessary action.

FIR Registered, Accused To Be Identified

Bihar Police has since stated that the matter is under cognisance and that an FIR has been registered. Police said efforts were underway to identify the accused and ensure their arrest at the earliest.

The incident has raised concerns over alleged moral policing, harassment of minors and the safety of girls in public spaces. Further details are awaited as the police investigation progresses.