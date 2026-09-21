Jamui Viral Video: Young Woman, Man Allegedly Harassed In Public At Night; Bihar Police Respond After Clip Sparks Outrage

Jamui Viral Video: Young Woman, Man Allegedly Harassed In Public; Bihar Police Respond After Clip Sparks Outrage |

Patna: A video allegedly showing a young woman and a man being harassed and publicly humiliated by a group of people has surfaced online, with social media users claiming that the incident took place in Jamui, Bihar. The location and circumstances shown in the video have not been independently verified.

Disturbing Footage Shows Young Woman Being Heckled

The disturbing footage appears to show a group confronting the young couple at night. At one point, the man is allegedly pulled away while the woman is surrounded by several people. One person, seen wearing a face covering, appears to approach the woman and attempts to forcibly carry her away.

The woman can be heard screaming and appears to resist the group, while the man attempts to intervene. The two eventually manage to break away and flee from the spot.

A second video purportedly shows the same couple sitting on a scooter at some distance from the initial location. The group allegedly confronts them again, leading to an argument. The couple are then seen apparently pleading with the men before being allowed to leave. It remains unclear what happened after that.

Viral Video Triggers Massive Outrage

The videos have triggered widespread outrage on social media, with users condemning what they described as harassment and alleged 'moral policing'. Several users tagged Bihar Police and urged authorities to identify those seen in the footage and take action.

Bihar Police Responds To Viral Video

Bihar Police has responded to the viral video. In a reply tagging Jamui Police, the Bihar Police official X account wrote, “@JamuiPolice Please forward for information and necessary action.”

The response indicates that the video has been brought to the attention of the Jamui Police. However, authorities have not, so far, publicly confirmed the exact location, identities of those involved or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The footage has also raised concerns over the harassment of couples in public spaces and the alleged use of force against women. Any claims regarding the intentions of the people seen in the video remain unverified unless established by an official investigation. Further details are awaited from the Bihar Police and Jamui Police regarding the authenticity of the video and whether a case has been registered in connection with the incident.