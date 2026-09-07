Bihar: Viral Video Shows Woman Shaming Male Passenger For Rejecting Her Window Seat In Bus; Criticised |

Patna: A woman has faced backlash after a video of her confronting and publicly criticising a male passenger for refusing to give up his window seat on a bus in Bihar went viral online. The incident, which began as a routine disagreement over seating, has sparked a wider debate about travel etiquette, entitlement, privacy and filming strangers without their consent.

The video was uploaded on Instagram four days ago by user maya_d_moon and has reportedly crossed 6.13 lakh views. In the clip, the woman, claimed to be an influencer, says she was travelling by bus towards Darbhanga and was unhappy after the male passenger sitting next to her refused to give her his window seat.

What Exactly Happened?

According to her account, she asked the passenger to exchange seats, but he did not agree. She then recorded him and criticised his decision, arguing that a woman should be given a window-side seat when a bus is crowded with men.

Explaining her frustration, she said that passengers and vendors repeatedly moved through the aisle, bumped into her and disturbed her during the journey. She described giving a woman the window seat as a matter of 'civic sense' and 'common sense'.

The woman then widened her criticism to the experience of travelling in Bihar, saying that people should not expect to be treated gently while visiting the state. She also showed the passenger in the video while discussing the incident.

Netizens Slam Woman Over Viral Video

The video quickly drew criticism from social media users, many of whom questioned why the man should have been expected to surrender a seat he had booked or occupied for his journey.

Several users also objected to the decision to record and publicly identify the passenger during what was essentially a disagreement over a seat. Some netizens also accused the woman of publicly shaming the man simply because he declined her request.

The incident also triggered a separate debate over her comments about Bihar. Some social media users accused her of portraying the state negatively and generalising the behaviour of one passenger to an entire region and its people.

Woman Defends Her Stand In Another Video

However, the woman later posted another video responding to the criticism. She hit back at the trolls and defended her position, saying that she herself is a Bihari and had not intended to malign Bihar or its culture. She maintained that her original comments had been misunderstood and continued to explain her perspective on the incident.

The controversy has since divided social media users, although much of the criticism has focused on the expectation that the passenger should have surrendered his window seat. Others have highlighted the broader question of whether travellers should record strangers during personal disputes and upload such footage online.