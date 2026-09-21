Thai Tourists Go Pandal Hopping In Mumbai; Offer Massive Currency Garland To Lalbaugcha Raja | WATCH |

Ganeshotsav has once again brought together devotees from across the world, and a group of tourists from Thailand is making the most of Mumbai’s festive spirit. The group, known on Instagram as @ganeshinsuanbkk, has been visiting some of the city’s most prominent Ganpati pandals since arriving in Mumbai around four days ago.

From the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to Chintamani and Mumbaicha Raja, the visitors have been travelling across the city to seek blessings and experience the grandeur of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav.

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The group has been documenting its pandal-hopping journey on social media, sharing photographs and videos from their visits. Their appearances have particularly caught attention because of their traditional Thai outfits, which stand out amid the huge crowds gathered at Mumbai’s famous Ganpati mandals.

Thai Tourists Offer Massive Garland At Lalbaugcha Raja

One of the most eye-catching moments from their Mumbai trip came during their visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. The group was seen carrying a large, elaborately prepared garland as an offering for Bappa.

What made the offering particularly unusual was the garland’s design, which featured ₹500 currency notes arranged as part of it. The massive offering became another memorable moment from their visit to Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati pandal.

Their social media posts have offered glimpses of the group navigating the packed lanes around the pandals, posing outside the decorated venues and participating in the festive atmosphere.

Their visit also highlights how Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav has grown into an experience that attracts visitors beyond India, with international tourists getting an opportunity to witness the city’s unique combination of devotion, art, music and community celebrations.

As the festival continues, the Thai visitors are seemingly making the most of their time in Mumbai, ticking off several of the city’s most iconic Ganpati destinations and documenting their journey along the way.