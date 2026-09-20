Ganpati Unique Prasad Ideas: Replace Sugary Sweets With These Creative Prasad Items |

Modaks may be the first thing that comes to mind when we think of Ganpati prasad, but not everyone wants another overly sweet mithai after every aarti. If you are looking to give devotees something different, light and genuinely enjoyable, savoury prasad can be a refreshing change. From simple boiled chana to bite-sized snacks, these options are easy to serve and can be loved by both kids and adults.

Here are five creative prasad ideas to serve after your next Ganpati aarti:

1. Boiled Chana With Coconut & Coriander

A simple bowl of boiled black or white chana can make for a wholesome and filling prasad. Toss it with freshly grated coconut, coriander and a light tempering of cumin or mustard seeds for extra flavour.

2. Mini Samosas

Swap the usual mithai box for bite-sized samosas that are easy to distribute and even easier to enjoy. Keep them small and lightly spiced, with a classic potato-peas filling that works well as an evening prasad.

3. Lemon Rice

A small serving of tangy lemon rice can be a delicious change from sweet offerings. Flavoured with lemon, curry leaves, peanuts and a mild tempering, it is both satisfying and easy to prepare in larger quantities.

4. Mini Dhokla

Soft, fluffy dhokla pieces are another great option for a lighter prasad. They can be served in small portions with a little coriander or coconut chutney, making them a fuss-free savoury treat after aarti.

5. Masala Namkeen Cups

For something extremely simple, serve a small portion of homemade or good-quality namkeen in individual cups. You can create a festive mix with sev, roasted chana, peanuts and poha for a crunchy prasad that devotees can happily snack on.