Asian Games 2026 Hit By Typhoon Dujuan As Equestrian Events Postponed In Japan

Asian Games 2026: Japan Braces For Typhoon Dujuan As Aichi-Nagoya Venue Faces Potential Impact | X / ANI

Typhoon Dujuan disrupted plans for the Asian Games 2026 on Monday as organisers postponed the equestrian eventing competition until Tuesday as a precaution against worsening weather conditions. The Aichi-Nagoya Games had not experienced significant adverse weather so far, but officials said the approaching storm warranted additional safety measures for athletes and staff.

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Heavy Rain Threatens Eastern Japan

The JMA forecast heavy rainfall and strong winds across parts of eastern and northeastern Japan as Dujuan moved toward the Pacific coast. Parts of the Izu Islands, Chiba Prefecture and other coastal areas had already received more than 300 millimetres of rain since Saturday.

Officials warned that downpours could intensify from Monday afternoon, particularly as the storm approached the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures.

The typhoon-related disruption adds another challenge to an Asian Games already facing concerns over accommodation and food arrangements for athletes and teams. Organisers have been working to address complaints and logistical difficulties, while the worsening weather now threatens to further complicate transportation, scheduling and day-to-day operations.

With heavy rain forecast to continue in parts of Japan through Tuesday, authorities and Games officials are also having to contend with the additional uncertainty brought by Typhoon Dujuan.