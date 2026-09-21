‘Chin Up, Champ!’: Suchika Tariyal In Tears After Narrow Semifinal Defeat; Indian MMA Star Wins Historic Bronze At Asian Games 2026 | VIDEO

India’s Suchika Tariyal was left inconsolable after suffering a heartbreaking semifinal defeat in the women’s traditional -60kg MMA event. The Indian went into overtime against Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo, only to lose by the barest of margins after a fiercely contested bout. As the decision was announced, Tariyal broke down in tears, unable to hide her disappointment after coming so close to a place in the final.

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Tears After a Painful Defeat

Tariyal remained on the mat in tears as the result sank in, with the narrow defeat proving difficult to accept. Her coaches quickly surrounded her and tried to calm the distraught Indian, offering words of comfort as she struggled to regain her composure. They eventually helped pacify her and took her off the mat, bringing an emotional end to her semifinal campaign.

The defeat was particularly painful because Tariyal had fought the Singaporean all the way into overtime. With neither athlete willing to give an inch, the contest went down to the finest margins before Teo was awarded the victory. For Tariyal, the result meant a missed opportunity to fight for gold, despite producing a determined performance

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Historic Bronze for India

Despite the semifinal heartbreak, Tariyal will leave the competition with a bronze medal. Her podium finish is historic as traditional MMA is making its Asian Games debut at this edition of the continental Games. She has therefore become one of the first athletes to win an Asian Games medal in the sport.

The bronze could not immediately ease the pain of the semifinal loss, but it marks a significant moment in Tariyal’s career. Her emotional reaction showed just how much the final meant to her after a gruelling contest. Yet, even through the tears, she leaves the Games having created history and put India on the podium in a new combat sport.