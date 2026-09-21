Asian Games 2026: India Wins Silver In Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team Event; Rudrankksh, Himanshu Qualify For Individual Final

India secured the silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle team event, with Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane combining for a total score of 1890.1. China won the gold with a new world-record score of 1899.0, while the Republic of Korea claimed bronze with 1884.2. The result also brought more good news for India, with Rudrankksh and Himanshu qualifying for the individual final.

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Rudrankksh, Himanshu and Parth maintained a strong rhythm throughout the team competition. Their consistent shooting helped India finish comfortably ahead of the Korean team in the medal standings. The result adds another significant medal to India’s campaign in the shooting competition.

China’s winning score of 1899.0 also set a new world record in the event. India’s 1890.1 was enough to secure the silver, with Korea finishing third at 1884.2. The narrow margins highlighted the high level of competition among the leading shooting nations.

Rudrankksh, Himanshu Reach Final

There was further good news for India as Rudrankksh and Himanshu also advanced to the individual final. Their qualification gives India two representatives in the battle for the individual medals. The individual final is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. IST.

Rudrankksh, a former world champion, will look to carry his strong team-event performance into the individual competition. Himanshu will also aim to build on his qualifying performance and challenge for a medal. With both Indian shooters through to the final, attention now turns to the individual event.

India’s silver medal reflects the team’s consistency and composure under pressure. While China set the pace with a record-breaking performance, India stayed within striking distance throughout the contest. The focus now shifts to the individual final, where Rudrankksh and Himanshu will seek to add another medal to India’s tally.