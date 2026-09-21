Viral Video Shows Abhishek Sharma Travelling With 6 Suitcases For Asian Games 2026; Netizens Ask, ‘Kitne Saal Ke Liye?’

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India opener Abhishek Sharma is once again grabbing attention, this time for his airport appearance ahead of the Asian Games 2026. A video showing the left-handed batter travelling with six suitcases has gone viral on social media. The unusually large amount of luggage quickly became a talking point among netizens, who responded with humorous comments.

Abhishek Sharma Spotted With Six Suitcases

The six suitcases soon became the centre of attention, with fans coming up with hilarious theories about what Abhishek Sharma might have packed for his Asian Games trip. Some joked that the India opener must have packed an excessive amount of skincare products, while others quipped that he may have even carried a tent after reports of accommodation troubles in Japan. One popular reaction asked, “Kitne saal ke liye aaye ho?”

The jokes come against the backdrop of reported logistical challenges faced by athletes arriving in Nagoya. Indian athletes have faced delays in room allocation, transport problems and concerns over food options, while organisers have used hotels, temporary container-style accommodation and a cruise ship to house participants.

Abhishek Heads To Asian Games After Record Knock

The airport appearance comes just days after Abhishek produced a stunning performance against Afghanistan in the third T20I. He smashed 108 off 34 balls, reaching his century in only 30 deliveries to register the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian batter.

The explosive opener finished the three-match series with 229 runs at an average of 76.33 and a strike rate of 269.41. His performances also earned him the Player of the Series award after India completed a 3-0 sweep against Afghanistan.