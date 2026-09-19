'I Will Kidnap Abhishek Sharma': Afghan Female Fan's Unexpected Pick Leaves Video Creator Amused During IND vs AFG T20 Series | Video

Afghan Female Fan's Unexpected Pick Leaves Video Creator Amused | Abhishek Sharma

A female fan from Afghanistan was involved in a light-hearted interaction during the India vs Afghanistan T20I series after a video creator approached her in the stands with a quirky question about the Indian cricket team.

The video creator asked the fan whom she would “kidnap” from the current Indian team and take back to Afghanistan. Without much hesitation, the fan named Abhishek Sharma as her choice.

Afghan Female Fan's Unexpected Pick Leaves Video Creator Amused

The amusing response caught attention as the fan picked the young Indian opener when asked to choose one player from the current Team India squad. The interaction appeared to be a fun fan moment rather than a serious comment.

Abhishek Sharma has emerged as an exciting name in Indian cricket, particularly in the T20 format, and his aggressive batting style has earned him a growing following among cricket fans.

The India-Afghanistan T20I series has also seen plenty of fan interactions away from the field, with spectators from both countries sharing their excitement for the games. The Afghan fan’s choice of Abhishek Sharma added another entertaining moment to the series and was subsequently shared by the video creator.