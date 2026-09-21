'Jeh Is That You? Carbon Copy Of Bebo': Kareena Kapoor Khan's Childhood Photo Has Fans Gushing Over Striking Mother-Son Resemblance

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Jeh's Striking Resemblance | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 46 on Monday, September 21, and birthday wishes poured in from across the Bollywood fraternity. Among the heartfelt messages was a special birthday tribute from her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, who marked the occasion by sharing a nostalgic childhood photo of the two sisters.

Karisma Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Kareena Kapoor Khan

Karisma shared the adorable throwback on social media, showing the sisters together during their younger years. Alongside the picture, she penned a sweet note for Kareena, writing, “Happy birthday to the best sister ever. Always side by side Always twinning and winning. Love you mostest.”

Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Jeh's Striking Resemblance

While the post was a celebration of their close bond, the childhood picture quickly caught fans’ attention for another reason. Several social media users pointed out the striking resemblance between Kareena’s younger self and her younger son, with many saying the actress looked remarkably similar to him.

“Omg Kareena looks just like Jeh,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Same Jeh.” A third fan said, “That’s so Jeh, happy birthday Kareena.”

The comparisons continued in the comments, with one user writing, “Lolloo look like Tim & Bebo look like Jeh,” referring to Karisma and Kareena’s respective children. Another fan called him a “carbon copy of Bebo,” while someone else joked, “Aisa lag rha hai Taimur or Jeh ka 80’s prompt hai.”

“Jeh is that you?” another user asked, while a comment reading “Taimoor and Jeh 80s trend” added to the playful reactions.

Jehangir Ali Khan, popularly known as Jeh, was born on February 21, 2021, to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He is the couple's younger son, while their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, was born on December 20, 2016. Saif and Kareena tied the knot in October 2012.

Saif was previously married to actress Amrita Singh. The former couple has two children, actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif’s family has often remained in the spotlight, with his children from both marriages enjoying significant public interest.