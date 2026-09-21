Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Fails To Show Growth, Remains Flat At ₹1.75 Crore

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s crime thriller Daayra has continued to struggle at the box office, with the film recording no growth on its first Sunday. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film arrived in theatres on September 18 and has faced a challenging start, with Kunal Khemu’s Vibe also releasing on the same day.

Daayra Day 3 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Daayra collected an estimated Rs 1.75 crore net in India on Day 3, across 1,839 shows. The collection remained unchanged from Day 2, when the film also earned Rs 1.75 crore net. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at approximately Rs 4.50 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 5.40 crore after three days.

Daayra Budget

The Day 3 numbers can be described as low, particularly when viewed against reports that Daayra has been made on a budget of around Rs 55 crore. However, the reported budget has not been officially confirmed by the makers, so the figure should be treated as an estimate rather than an established fact.

Daayra Movie Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal gave Daayra 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Overall, Daayra is undoubtedly one of the best works of Meghna Gulzar. The film deals with a sensitive topic maturely. It stays in its 'daayra', never goes overboard, and leaves us with a lot of questions. So, do watch it in a theatre near you because it is a must-watch! P.S. This film will start a lot of discussions on social media."