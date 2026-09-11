'100 Expressions Diye Kyunke...': Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Why She Was So Expressive At Daayra Trailer Launch Event In Mumbai - Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Being Expressive At Daayra Trailer Launch | Instagram

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar's Daayra was launched a few days ago at an event in Mumbai. Many videos of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the event went viral on social media, in which she was seen giving multiple expressions. On Friday, the makers had organised another promotional event for the film in Mumbai, which was attended by writer Gulzar, Meghna, Kareena, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. During the event, Kareena revealed that she gave 100 expressions at the trailer launch, as she didn't get a chance to give such expressions in the movie.

The actress said, "You all know that at the trailer launch I gave 100 expressions. I didn't get the opportunity to do it in the movie, so that's why I did it at the trailer launch (laughs). Because in the film Meghna has controlled it."

She further explained that as she plays the role of a police officer in the movie, she is always interviewing other actors and there's a table in between, so the camera was always on her face. "But my legs were always like this (shaking) ke woh Bebo wala expression kab aayega aaj, and she (Meghna) would be like, 'no'," she added.

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Daayra Release Date

Daayra is all set to hit the big screens on September 18, 2026. The film won't be getting a solo release as Kunal Kemmu's Vibe is also slated to release on the same date.

Kareena Kapoor Khan On Daayra Vs Vibe

At the trailer launch of the film, when The Free Press Journal journalist asked Kareena about the box office clash with her brother-in-law, she said, "I think Kunal is an outstanding actor. One of the best we have in our industry. No one does comic timing like Kunal. I feel there's place in cinema for two great films, two wonderful films. And I know Vibe is going to do well. It's going to be fun, it's going to be comedy. And people are going to see a different side to Kunal. And may the gold come to my house only (laughs). So I'm very happy and I'm very, very sure that both films are going to do very well."