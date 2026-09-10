'Is It A Horror Film?': Kareena Kapoor Reveals 10-Year-Old Son Taimur Ali Khan's Reaction To Daayra Trailer

Kareena Reveals Taimur’s Reaction to Daayra Trailer | Photo via Instagram and YouTube

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed how her son Taimur Ali Khan reacted after watching the trailer of her upcoming crime thriller Daayra . Kareena, who is currently promoting the Meghna Gulzar directorial, said her children are becoming increasingly curious about the subjects they see and hear about around them.

During an interaction with Yuvaa, Kareena spoke about how she and husband Saif Ali Khan approach difficult conversations with their sons. She said the children have reached an age where they ask questions about things they encounter at school and elsewhere.

"We are balancing a lot of things with our boys and being very open about it. I'm a bit hyper also sometimes because I'm a mother. They ask questions now because they are seeing things, they are hearing things from people. Abhi school jaate hai, vaha se kuch sunn ke aa jaate hai. So, they want to know things. They are curious," Kareena shared.

Taimur's reaction to Daayra trailer

Taimur, who is set to turn 10 in December, recently watched the promo for Daayra and immediately had a question for his mother. Kareena recalled that he initially wondered whether the film was a horror movie.

"Daayra is based on a certain topic and he has seen the promo (trailer). So, he's like 'Is it a horror film?' So I said it's not a horror film but it's about a horrific thing that takes place. He obviously wants to know why and what... to which me and Saif have told him. He's absorbing it but he's also excited. He's like 'I want to see what you've done in this film'. I'm happy and he has to see it. He's going to turn 10. So he must know and he has to be responsible," Kareena stated.

Daayra revolves around a rape and murder investigation involving a juvenile, a subject that Kareena said made her reflect on her own responsibilities as a mother of two boys.

At the film's trailer launch last week, Kareena was asked about the emotional impact of the story and whether it changed the way she looked at parenting. She said, "I am a mother of two sons. Of course, I am terrified because as a mother you want to do your best, you want to protect them; you also want to show them a side where they are responsible. The only thing I keep praying for is kindness."

Kareena had also stressed that conversations around sensitivity and emotional openness are important when raising boys. She said she encourages her son to express his emotions instead of feeling pressured to hide them.

What is Daayra about?

Directed and co-written by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra is a crime thriller featuring Kareena and Prithviraj in the lead roles. Inspired by true events, the film explores questions surrounding crime, justice and punishment.

Kareena and Prithviraj portray police officers DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar. The latter's character becomes central to a gang-rape investigation that drives the film's story.

Daayra also marks Kareena and Prithviraj's first on-screen collaboration.