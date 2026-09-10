'Animal Chal Gayi Toh Sab Violence Kar Lete Hain': Kareena Kapoor Calls Out 'Herd Mentality' Of Bollywood Filmmakers

Kareena Kapoor calls out Bollywood's herd mentality |

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken out against what she describes as Bollywood’s "herd mentality." She argued that filmmakers too often follow a successful formula instead of creating something fresh for audiences. The actress believes viewers today are more discerning and are increasingly looking for films that offer something beyond familiar genres and predictable storytelling.

During a conversation with Yuvaa, Kareena discussed the changing relationship between filmmakers and audiences. The 45-year-old actress, who is awaiting the release of the investigative drama Daayra , said the industry can be quick to imitate a film’s success rather than understand what made audiences connect with it in the first place.

Kareena calls out Bollywood's 'herd mentality'

Using Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal as an example, Kareena pointed to the way the film’s success was followed by increased interest in violent stories.

She said, "Our audience is smarter than we think. They know exactly when it's a good film and they want to watch it. So today it is not just about a young love story. All these things are very dated, ki abhi violence chal rahi hai ki abhi Animal chal gayi toh chalo sab violence kar lete hain. (Violence is trending right now. Animal worked, so let’s all start making violent films). We are herd mentality, what to say?"

Kareena added, "Then there are filmmakers who want to make something different, who provoke your thoughts and who have their own fan following. I feel like things are changing now. The audience will now watch the trailer and say that we want to watch this film."

Kareena also highlighted the filmmakers who continue to take creative risks rather than simply replicate popular trends. "Then there are filmmakers who want to make something different, who provoke your thoughts and who have their own fan following. I feel like things are changing now. The audience will now watch the trailer and say that we want to watch this film," she added.

She further explained that the rise of a more questioning and selective audience has made it difficult for filmmakers to assume that a particular genre alone can guarantee box-office success.

“The young audience will ask the thought-provoking questions. Now filmmakers cannot go and make a film saying it's a comedy so people will definitely watch it! Not every film is going to make Rs 200 crore or Rs 500 crore. I feel like we are changing it and the audience is helping us,” Kareena said.

Animal's success

Her comments come in the context of the huge commercial impact of Animal, which was released in 2023. The action drama centred on Ranvijay Vijay Singh, played by Ranbir, and his troubled relationship with his father (Anil Kapoor). The character’s childhood trauma and complicated bond with his emotionally distant father formed the emotional core of the story.

Despite its controversial and intensely violent content, Animal emerged as a major box-office success, collecting more than Rs 900 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Animal Park, is currently in development.

Kareena, meanwhile, is moving into another genre with Daayra. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the investigative drama also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 18.