'Cannot Accept Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram After Animal': Ramanand Sagar's Grandson Shiv Sagar On Ramayana Casting

Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana trailer | Photo via YouTube

Ramanand Sagar’s grandson Shiv Sagar believes the casting of the upcoming Ramayana could have been approached differently. Shiv, who is also a producer-director, reportedly expressed his reservations about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated film.

Shiv Sagar said he has no personal issue with Ranbir and considers him a talented actor. However, he feels the actor’s previous roles, particularly his morally complex character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, could make it difficult for audiences to accept him as Ram.

"Except for that one casting, I like the rest of the casting very much. Personally, I cannot accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram after Animal. When I look at Ram ji, I feel that a fresh face should have been taken. You can take a very strong supporting cast, like Yash is looking very good, Sai Pallavi is looking very good, they don't have that much baggage. He has a lot of baggage. That's why we usually take a new face in our serials, so they don't have any baggage or history," said Shiv Sagar, according to ANI.

Shiv Sagar Says Ranbir Is a Good Actor

While questioning the casting choice, Shiv made it clear that his comments are not a criticism of Ranbir’s acting abilities.

"We have seen Ranbir in different roles; he is a very good actor. Personally, I don't have anything against him. I think they must have taken him for the project because they want a marketing push, and maybe if they didn't take Ranbir, the film wouldn't have been marketed so well, so that's also something to think about, but I personally believe that for such characters, it's better to take a new face," he elaborated.

"Because after Ramayan, will he be accepted again in a film like Animal? Especially when it comes to Ram ji and Ramayan, people are a bit more touchy and emotional, and this is not mythology. In the West, we call it mythology; even in India, it is called mythology, but it is our history. People worship them every day; he (Ram) is our history," he added.

‘The Public Is the King’

Despite his strong opinion about the casting and costumes, Shiv acknowledged that the ultimate verdict will come from the audience. He said viewers will decide whether the choices made by the filmmakers work for them.

"In reality, the public is the king, and whatever the public says will be the final verdict. I didn't like the casting and costumes of some parts; that could have been better," said Shiv Sagar.