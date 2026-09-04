'Uski Image Bann Gayi Thi Animal Ke Baad...': Mukesh Khanna REACTS To Criticism Over Ranbir Kapoor's Casting As Ram In Ramayana – EXCLUSIVE

Mukesh Khanna On Ramayana |

Actor Mukesh Khanna has talked about Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana. While Khanna said he wanted to watch the trailer, he chose not to view it after hearing that it relied heavily on special effects.

Mukesh Khanna On Ramayana

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Mukesh said, "I wanted to see the trailer, but there are so many special effects in it that I didn’t watch it," Khanna said. He also questioned the apparent prominence given to Ravana in the film "Ramayana mein Ram se zyada Ravana dikhega toh aastha ko chot pahunchegi," Khanna said.

Questions Ravana's Prominence

Khanna said, "Maine Bhishma Pitamah mein accha kaam nahi kiya hai ki Mukesh Khanna accha actor hai, isliye kyunki Dr. Rahi Masoom Sahab ne merko chandi ki thaali mein dialogue bhar-bhar ke diya. Yash Ravana ke role mein accha laga hoga kyunki usko Ravana ka role diya hoga, badaya hoga. Dhurandhar mein Akshaye Khanna itna acha, not because he is a good actor. If he was a good actor only, uski pichle 10 filmein bhi chalni chahiye thi. But isme kyu dikha? Director ka kamaal hai. Usko scenes diye hue hain."

On Criticism Over Ranbir Kapoor's Casting As Lord Ram

The actor also addressed Ranbir's image following Animal. Khanna said, "Ranbir Kapoor ki image bann gayi thi Animal ke baad mein. I hope Ranbir ki woh image leke na aaye; woh galat image to the kids tha. Mein uspe (Animal) bhi bhadak gaya tha."

About Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash (in his Hindi film debut), alongside Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for release worldwide on 6 November 2026.