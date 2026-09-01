Mukesh Khanna Hits Back At Criticism Over Samay Raina Ad, Says He's Still Against India's Got Latent: 'Shaktimaan Bik Nahi Sakta'

Mukesh Khanna Denies 'Selling Out' After Samay Raina Ad | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Mukesh Khanna, who was among comedian Samay Raina’s sharpest critics during the India's Got Latent controversy, recently appeared alongside him in an advertisement. Following the ad, Khanna faced significant backlash from social media users, with some accusing him of having 'bik gaya' and questioning his decision to work with Raina despite his earlier criticism of the comedian and his show.

Mukesh Khanna Reacts To 'Bik Gaya' Jibes After Samay Raina Ad

Khanna has now responded to the criticism, clarifying that the project was an advertisement for a mobile phone brand and not a collaboration with Raina or India's Got Lalent. On Subhojit Ghosh's podcast, Mukesh said that it took the brand 10 days to convince him to do the advertisement.

Recalling his initial hesitation, he said he questioned how he could appear with Samay when he had been vocal about wanting his show to be stopped. He eventually agreed to consider the project after asking to see the script and being assured that changes could be made according to his requirements.

Addressing those who accused him of compromising his stance, Khanna hit back at the criticism and questioned where he had ever praised Raina or suggested that he supported his show.

'Shaktimaan Bik Nahi Sakta'

“Mere log nahi bolenge ki mein bik gaya. Agar mujhe kharidte toh mein bhi gaali-galaoch karta na? Where did I bow down to say he is nice? He was trying... he is very smart. Shaktimaan nahi bik sakta hai, mein uske show mein nahi gaya," Khanna said, adding that he had also criticised the Supreme Court over the decision concerning FIRs related to Raina. He reiterated that he remains opposed to what he described as “roasting programmes” of this kind.

Praises Samay Raina

Further, Mukesh also praised Raina is an 'enterprising' person and suggested that the comedian understands that negativity attracts audiences and generates money. The actor said, ""I found him a very sweet person, cracking jokes. He told me 10 jokes, very very positive."

However, he argued that this could change if negativity stops being commercially successful.

Despite his advertisement, Mukesh shared that he is still against India's Got Latent and such below-the-belt jokes.