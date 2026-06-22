'Paisa Bolta Hai': Mukesh Khanna Faces Social Media Backlash For Collaborating With Samay Raina After Calling Him 'Kutte Ki Dum' - VIDEO

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna found himself at the centre of online criticism after appearing alongside comedian Samay Raina in a new advertisement. The collaboration surprised many social media users, especially because Khanna had criticised the comedian just a few months ago over his show India's Got Latent and comments related to the iconic character Shaktimaan.

The advertisement surfaced shortly after Samay announced the second season of India's Got Latent. The promotional clip opens with Samay speaking on the phone and saying, "Thanks, yaar. The show is returning now. As they say, darkness doesn't prevail for long."

Moments later, the camera reveals Mukesh Khanna standing on a rooftop. A startled Samay asks, "What are you doing on my roof, sir?" Referring to remarks he had made against the comedian earlier this year, Khanna replies, "Teri tedhi dumm seedhi karne ayaa hu, Samay Raina (I am here to put you in line, Samay Raina)."

The actor continues with another playful warning, saying, "After three FIRs, you don't seem to have learnt a lesson. We will have to paint your face black."

Taking a dig at Samay's style of comedy, Khanna adds, "You live in India, but your jokes are American style."

The exchange eventually transitions into a mobile phone advertisement. The clip concludes with Samay saying, "Sorry, Shaktimaan."

While the advertisement was designed as a light-hearted promotional campaign, many social media users pointed out the contrast between Khanna's past criticism of Samay and his current collaboration with him.

Netizens Troll Mukesh Khanna

One user wrote, "Shameless Mukesh Khanna doing an ad with Samay Raina. Where is his respect now?? #SamayRaina #mukeshkhanna."

Another questioned the actor's change in stance and commented, "Mukesh Khanna went from criticising Samay Raina to doing an ad with him. Respect or revenue?"

A third user observed, "Samay is now collaborating with Sunil Pal and Mukesh Khanna after they publicly criticised him over India's Got Latent. The guy genuinely understands the market & it's demand."

Meanwhile, another social media user did not hold back, writing, "Grumpy man.!! If shamelessness had a face, it would be look like Mukesh Khanna. This guy said so many bad things about Samay, but today I found out that all he ever wanted was fame!!"

Here's how others reacted:

What Mukesh Khanna Had Said About Samay Raina Earlier

The backlash stems from comments made by Mukesh Khanna in April after Samay Raina joked about Shaktimaan during his Still Alive show.

At the time, Khanna shared a strongly worded post on X, in which he compared the comedian to a dog's tail and suggested that he could never change.

His post read, "Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai. Use lakh sheeshiyo main rakho. Baahar nikaalo. Fir tedhi ki tedhi. Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, woh waapas tedhi ho jaati hai."

Khanna also added, "Kiyunki woh seedha prani nahi hai. Woh roasted prani hai. Gandagi ki aag main jalaya hua. Pakaya hua. Poore desh ne latara, maara, fir bhi aa gaya besharmo ki tarah."

Notably, Khanna's comments had come shortly after Samay spoke about "irrelevant people" allegedly trying to gain attention during the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent.